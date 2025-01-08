Microsoft fuels $3B AI bet in India via partnerships with IndiaAI, industry leaders

Doubling down on India’s AI ambitions, ﻿Microsoft﻿Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday announced a series of cloud and AI-led strategic partnerships with the Government of India and key industry leaders.

The move comes just a day after the tech giant pledged to pump $3 billion to fuel AI and cloud infrastructure in the country over the next two years, including the establishment of new data centers.

To further advance India’s push in AI and emerging technologies, the tech giant has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the IndiaAI Mission. This collaboration focuses on accelerating AI development and adoption while promoting an inclusive and ethical AI ecosystem.

Microsoft will also support the IndiaAI Mission Datasets platform by contributing to data collection, generating synthetic data, and collaborating with partners such as AI4Bharat.

Under this collaboration, the two entities will create Centres of Excellence and AI Productivity Labs to promote inclusive growth.

“The world is looking to India’s leadership in AI, and our partners like RailTel, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra Group and upGrad, are helping the country move forward with AI. At Microsoft, we are humbled by the confidence that our customers from across sectors of the Indian economy are putting in Microsoft Copilot, our cloud and AI solutions,” said Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia.

"We are also excited to work closely with the government to extend the benefits of the India AI mission to every corner of the country and democratize access to technology and resources,” he added.

By 2026, Microsoft and IndiaAI aim to skill 500,000 people—including students, educators, developers, government officials, and women entrepreneurs.

As part of the MoU, Microsoft will also help establish an AI Center of Excellence titled “AI Catalysts” to support rural AI innovation and empower over 100,000 AI innovators and developers through hackathons, community-building initiatives, and an AI marketplace.

Additionally, “AI Productivity Labs” in 20 National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and NIELIT centers across 10 states will impart foundational courses to 20,000 educators.

The collaboration further includes developing AI-enabled solutions across sectors such as healthcare, education, accessibility, and agriculture by working with startups and social enterprises. Foundational models supporting Indic languages will also be advanced through Microsoft Research (MSR) India, offering new research collaboration opportunities, the company said.

Beyond its partnership with the Government of India, Microsoft has inked partnerships with firms such as RailTel, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra Group, and upGrad, to help them utilise Microsoft’s cloud, Copilot, and other AI solutions in their operations.

A recent IDC study commissioned by Microsoft notes that AI usage in India rose from 63% in 2023 to 72% in 2024, with 79% of local organisations already monetising AI for productivity and 66% using it for various functional applications, with both figures exceeding global averages.