Edtech startup AntWalk raises $7.5M in Series A round led by GSV

B2B edtech startup ﻿AntWalk﻿ has raised $7.5 million in a Series A round led by San Francisco-based venture firm GSV. The round also saw participation from Y Combinator and existing investor Matrix Partners India.

The company plans to utilise this fresh capital infusion to strengthen its Learning Experience Platform (LXP) using gamification, build content pedagogy through R&D, and expand the sales and marketing team to widen the customer base.

Founded in 2019, AntWalk is the brainchild of former McKinsey consultants, ex-bankers and former educators—Joybroto Ganguly, Basav Nagur, Sriramkumar Sundararaman, Sumit Gupta and Sudhanshu Shekhar. The founding team realised that there is a need for contextual knowledge transfer as employees join, grow, and shoulder larger responsibilities.

“The name ‘AntWalk’ was inspired by the way ants communicate and share intelligence with each other when they walk, reflecting the act of ‘collaborative social learning.’ We are well on our way to building a robust edtech company focused on the global skilling opportunity by leveraging this power of collaborative learning and are excited to partner with GSV Ventures on this journey,” said Joybroto Ganguly, Co-founder and CEO of AntWalk.

B2B edtech startup Antwalk raised $7.5 million in a Series A funding round.

AntWalk aims to rejuvenate enterprise learning and development with a combination of industry-relevant content delivered by over 4,000 global professionals through live group sessions, one-on-one coaching, and gamified content. These global professionals currently work at renowned firms.

“GSV Ventures is proud to align with Joy and the team who bring passion and purpose to one of the toughest challenges in the corporate world—reskilling and upskilling employees to match dynamic job demands,” said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures.

GSV invests in exceptional technology entrepreneurs creating scaled solutions in the “pre-K to gray” digital education and skills market. Its portfolio companies include Coursera, Class Dojo, Degreed, Outlier, Remind, Course Hero, Master Class, and more.