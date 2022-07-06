[Funding roundup] Hudle, Snooplay, TruBoard Partners raise early rounds

Sports-tech startup Hudle raises $1M in funding

Delhi-based ﻿Hudle﻿ said it has raised $1 million as part of its ongoing Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Survam Partners, and India Angel Network.

Hudle said it expects to deploy the fresh capital to expand into new geographies, strengthen its business and tech team, for marketing, and bolster its product suite.

Founded by Suhail Narain, Arjun Singh Verma and Sonam Taneja, Hudle is a digital platform for sports enthusiasts to find and book a curated list of sports events and venues on the app. Be it cricket, football, tennis, or badminton, the Hudle app connects you to thousands of sports enthusiasts in Delhi and Mumbai who are looking for partners to play with.

Degpeg raises Rs 2.93 Cr from The Chennai Angels

Live commerce platform Degpeg has raised Rs 2.93 crore from ﻿The Chennai Angels﻿ and ﻿Venture Catalysts﻿.

The capital will be used by Degpeg to develop its product further and grow its marketing activities, it said in a press release.

Founded in 2020, Degpeg is a live commerce platform that helps brands, retailers, businesses and influencers go live from their own websites, and mobile apps, and connect with social, marketplace and chat platforms worldwide.

"Social commerce is evolving into a robust consumer vertical and Degpeg is uniquely placed to capitalise on this opportunity with a well-identified niche and superior technology," said Venkatesh V, Lead Investor at The Chennai Angels.

YC-backed Jeevam Health raises pre-seed funding

Healthcare app for thyroid treatment ﻿Jeevam Health﻿ said it has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding from investors including Dexter Angels, Good Water Capital, Cloud Capital, and other angel investors.

Founded in 2020 by IIT Roorkee alumnus Piyush Vishwakarma, Jeevam Health provides quality care to manage thyroid disease by creating personalised treatment plans which combine food, supplements, lifestyle and medication.

The startup currently serves 12,000 thyroid patients in the country, and has been investing in supplements that can help thyroid patients manage their symptoms better.

Snooplay raises Rs 4.05 Cr in seed round

Online marketplace for toys and games ﻿Snooplay﻿ said it has raised Rs 4.05 crore in a seed round from Amogh Kumar Gupta, director of Pravek Kalp.

The startup hopes to use the funds to expand its supplier base, hire more talent, build tech, and increase brand awareness.

Founded in 2019 by Aanchal Mahajan and Brij Raj Singh, Snooplay is an online marketplace for toys and games for people of all ages, as well as those with special needs. It aims to use AI to help people find the right toy or game based on their personalities.

Fintech startup TruBoard Partners raises $2.7M

TruBoard Partners, an asset monitoring and loan collections platform, said it has raised $2.7 million from unnamed "marquee" investors.

The startup plans to use the capital to strengthen its "phygital" delivery model, and increase its footprint in the country, especially across 40 Indian metros.

TruBoard offers asset and loan monitoring services to global and Indian banks, NBFCs, AIFs and other financial institutions. It helps lenders reduce their non-performing assets and improve credit quality.

The startup has 100-plus employees and is present in 19 locations across India.

Internshala adds a new investor to its Series A round

Career platform ﻿Internshala﻿ said on Wednesday it has raised additional capital from Mount Judi Ventures and other HNIs as part of its series A round.

Internshala did not disclose how much it has raised in the series A round, so far, but said it will use the funds to launch new offerings, and enhance its existing product.

"What differentiates Internshala is the large organically built two-sided network and the trust the brand has built among its users by delivering value to them," said Vedamoorthy Namasivayam, Partner at Mount Judi Ventures.

Founded in 2011, Internshala helps millions of college students find internships and training programmes.

