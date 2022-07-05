[Funding roundup] Lightbulb.ai, GrowthX, Climes, Zyla Health and others raise capital

Lightbulb.ai raises $1.5 million

Lightbulb.ai, an emotion ai and engagement analytics platform has raised $1.5 million in a pre-seed round of funding led by Chiratae Ventures and 9Unicorns. Other investors in the round include Anthill Ventures and VideoVerse.

Lightbulb.ai will primarily use this capital for technology development and expand its product offerings.

Founded by Ritu Srivastava, Yogesh Sachdeva and Vishal Soni, Lightbulb.ai uses computer vision, speech transcription and audio analysis to generate real time emotion ai & engagement analytics for remote interactions. It has four patents in the pipeline and datasets spanning millions of faces across geographies & ethnicities.

Lightbulb.ai co-founder Vishal Soni said, “Customer decisions are emotional & not rational. Since current feedback modes are post-facto, by the time actionable intelligence reaches decision makers, opportunities are lost. Lightbulb enables businesses to measure emotion data & transmit actionable insights to decision makers in real-time, helping them acquire and retain better.”

GrowthX raises $1.5 million led by Better Capital

GrowthX, a social learning community has raised $1.5 million in a seed round of funding led by Better Capital and a group of angel investors numbering 212.

According to GrowthX, this funding round saw the participation of executives from companies such as Razorpay, Airbnb, Mamaearth, Meesho, Myntra, and Freshworks. About 65 percent of the funds were raised from GrowthX’s own community members. The capital will be used for product development, pedagogy, and tech.

GrowthX helps founders and operators accelerate their careers in what it calls navigating through the complicated path from operator to manager to leader.

Climes raises $1.2 million from Sequoia Capital India, Kalaari Capital

Climes, a climate tech startup has raised $1.2 million in its maiden round of funding from Sequoia Capital India, Kalaari Capital, Avaana Capital and Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath.

This round also saw participation from other notable angel investors: Satyen Kothari (Cube Wealth), Anshuman Bapna (Terra.do), Keshav Reddy (Reddy Futures), Arjun Gupta (Smart Joules) and Akshay Singhal (Log9 Materials).

Climes founders: Siddhanth Jayaram (left) and Anirudh Gupta

Founded by Anirudh Gupta and Siddhanth Jayaram, Climes is creating a tech model that accelerates the flow of fresh capital towards climate solutions. At a macro-level, it allows for a transparent flow of finance from where it is to where it needs to be. At a micro-level, it acts as the gateway for individuals and brands to take their first step towards climate action.

Zyla Health raises fresh $1 million in pre- Series A round

Personalised care management platform Zyla Health has raised $1 million in a fresh round of funding as part of its pre-series A round led by Seeders.

The round also saw participation from SuperMorpheus and angel investors such as Kavikrut (Oyo), Rahul Jain and Uday Thakker (Epigamia), Vivek Shah (Haitong Securities), Mridul Karkara, (Monitor Deloitte), Abhishek Shah (Almo), Sumedha Khoche (Kinderpass), Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, (Airbnb) and Udit Goenka (PitchGround).

Prior to this round, Zyla had raised capital from Kae Capital and Secocha Ventures.

Khushboo Aggarwal, Founder, Zyla Health

Zyla offers personalised care across a wide spectrum of medical, physical, and mental health needs. It starts with a detailed health risk assessment of the population followed by personalised care journeys ranging from chronic disease management to wellness programmes.

Hustlers Hospitality raises Rs 7 crore in seed round

Hustlers Hospitality, an asset-light food tech startup has raised Rs 7 crore in a seed round of funding from Falisha Technoworld.

Hustlers Hospitality will use this funding for accelerating growth and market expansion by reaching across six cities through nine plus dedicated central kitchens by the end of this financial year. Besides, it will use the funding for hiring and SOP development.

Hustlers Hospitality founder Krunal Oza

Hustlers Hospitality has over 36 brands of cloud kitchens and QSRs. It helps existing restaurateurs start multiple cloud kitchen brands to gain more orders through online delivery.

Krunal Oza, founder, Hustlers Hospitality, said, “We have a lot of plans to take our brand to the next level and this funding will help us move in the right direction and be the fast mover in the cloud kitchen space.”

The startup claimed that it has grown 16x in terms of revenue in the last 14 months alone. It is aiming for a high double-digit ARR growth by the end of this year.

Snooplay raises Rs 4.05 crore in seed round of funding

Delhi-based ecommerce platform Snooplay raised Rs 4.05 crore ($535K) in its seed round of funding from Amogh Kumar Gupta, Director, Pravek Kalp Private Limited.

Snooplay plans to use the funds to expand its supplier base, hire talent, build technology, and increase brand awareness.

Snooplay founders: Aanchal Mahajan (left) and Brij Raj Singh

Founded in 2019 by Aanchal Mahajan and Brij Raj Singh, Snooplay is an online marketplace for toys and games for people of all age groups. It is a discovery platform that aims to help people find the right toy or game, based on their personalities, interests, skills and developmental goals.

“Snooplay aims to ease the process of finding the right toy and game for your needs, by offering a wide variety of toys and games under one roof,” said Aanchal Mahajan, Co-founder, Snooplay.

Snooplay plans to leverage AI to build an intelligent platform that helps customers with their toy and games needs. The startup claimed it has grown 300 percent annually with 150 brands listed on the platform.

Supply6 secures Pre-Series A funding

D2C health food brand Supply6 raises an undisclosed pre-series A round of funding from Ah! Ventures, Silicon Road Ventures, MaGEHold, and Ravina Ventures.

Supply6 will use this capital for expanding its product portfolio, increasing distribution and hiring. Founded by Vaibhav Bhandari and Rahul Jacob in 2019, Supply6 provides nutrient-rich food items with the flagship brand being Drinkable Meal.