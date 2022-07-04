[Funding roundup] Kreedo, Bhatia Labs, Airattix, PayCardo raise early-stage capital

Edtech startup Kreedo raises $2.3M in pre-Series A round

Edtech startup Kreedo raised $2.3 million in a pre-Series A round led by Switzerland-based UBS Optimus Foundation, Spectrum Impact, Gray Matters Capital and 1Crowd, with participation from Innospark Ventures, IIM-CAN, and The Chennai Angels.

The startup will use the fresh capital to accelerate Kreedo’s next phase of growth and expansion, the startup said.

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Mridula Shridhar and VK Manikandan, alumni of IIM-C, Kreedo aims to change the way early learning is delivered in budget private schools and preschools through its 6T Learning Framework.

ALSO READ Get upskilled now and pay later: How FunctionUp is kickstarting careers

Bhatia Labs raises Rs 3.2 crore in seed round

Bhatia Labs, the parent company of a suite of subscription-based brands—Banaa, Designoye, and Serverfellows—has raised over Rs 3.2 crore in a seed round led by Eureeca Holdings.

The startup will use the new capital for product development, cloud infrastructure, and building a global reseller ecosystem for Banaa.com, the company said. Launched in January 2019, Banaa.com offers a suite of no-code and subscription-based products and services.

The latest infusion of capital comes shortly after the company had raised Rs 1.8 crore in 2021 through equity crowdfunding.

Dushyant Bhatia, Founder, Bhatia Labs

Public storage marketplace Airattix raises Rs 1.25 crore

Airattix, a Pune-based first-of-its-kind marketplace for storage and parking spaces, raised Rs 1.25 crore in its pre-Series A round led by a group of Indian and American investors.

The startup plans to use the funds to expand its presence in Tier I and II cities in India, team building, technology development, and marketing.

Founded in 2020, Airattix hosts a marketplace where people can list and rent out privately owned vacant storage spaces and vacant parking slots for goods storage and car parking, respectively.

Airattix is fully operational in Pune and has managed to grow its operations in metro cities like Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

PayCardo raises seed round from Singapore-based MaGEHold

Pune-based startup PayCardo has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in a follow-on seed round from a Singapore-based investment firm MaGEHold.

This seed investment would mainly be deployed in pursuing pilot project engagements. A major share of the funding would be used to expand the team expansion across various verticals to support the pilot engagements and build the necessary infrastructure to scale the PayCardo platform.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Founded in January 2021, payments technology startup PayCardo is developing a contactless, cashless, and secure digital payment solution for daily commuters commuting by intra-city buses across India.