Government says over 50% of startups are from non-metro cities

In a response to Parliament this week, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash stated that more than 50 percent of recognised startups in India hailed from non-metro cities. He also mentioned the over 20,000% growth in the number of startups in the last six years.

"As on June 30, 2022, a total of 72,993 startups are recognised by DPIIT, of which 34,473 (48%) recognised startups belong to metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad. Therefore, over 50% of the recognised startups belong to non-metropolitan cities," Prakash said.

"Sustained government efforts in this direction have resulted in increasing the number of recognied startups from 471 in 2016 to 72,993 in 2022. DPIIT has recognised startups spread across 56 diversified sectors," he added.

Among these 56 sectors, Prakash specified that 3,300 startups worked in climate action, and 4,500 in IoT, robotics, AI, and analytics.