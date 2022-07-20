Healthtech startup Fitterfly raises $12M in Series A round

Healthtech startup ﻿Fitterfly﻿ has raised $12 million in a Series A round, led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund and Fireside Ventures.

This follows a $3.1 million in a pre-Series A round it announced last year in April. The latest round takes the total amount raised by the startup to $16.6 million till date.

9 Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Nihar Parikh of 4point0 Health Ventures, and Sriram Natarajan of Molbio also participated in the round.

The Mumbai-based startup will use the capital to enhance its technology stack and branding, and improve the reach of its diabetes management digital therapeutics programme Diabefly.

“This funding will help us strengthen our research, launch new verticals in the heart health space and grow our customer base by reaching out to people living with diabetes as well as the universe of doctors and organisations in the field of chronic disease management,” said Dr Arbinder Singal, CEO and Co-Founder, Fitterfly.

“We want to take our clinically-proven diabetes and weight management system to the people who need it the most,” he added.

Fitterfly, founded in 2016 by Dr Arbinder Singal and Shailesh Gupta, offers personalised digital therapeutics programmes for diabetes, pregnancy, PCOS, and obesity to deliver health outcomes.

The startup says it has managed over 20,000 patients until now through a 360-degree care approach and clinically prescribed therapy by more than 200 doctors across India.

“I have known Arbinder for more than a decade and his experience as a doctor and a serial entrepreneur is very meaningful for building an impactful global company,” said Kanwaljit Singh, Founder and Managing Partner, Fireside Ventures, said.

This is Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund’s first healthtech investment in India. Amazon had announced a $250 million fund to support small businesses.