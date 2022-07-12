upGrad launches five new offline centres in India

Edtech unicorn upGrad has launched five new offline experience centres in Delhi, Jabalpur, Kolhapur, Kottayam and Patna.

upGrad currently has 26 active offline experience centres across India and aims to add another 26 during the current fiscal.

“The idea of penetrating deeper across non-metros for making quality higher education mainstream is now reaping results, also in the form of business numbers. Our revenue went up by 3.2X through these offline centers in Q1 and we will continue to serve our learners with the best of learning opportunities," said Jeetender Singh, Business Head, upGrad, according to a statement.

The move comes at a time amid the recent spate of layoffs by BYJU’S-owned WhiteHat Jr, Unacademy, Vedantu, Lido Learning, and others that point to the sector losing its mojo from the pandemic high. These online-first edtech startups are now reinventing themselves by adopting a hybrid model.

“Our high-impact human-led delivery service - backed by seasoned coaches, councellors, and mentors is fostering higher one-on-one engagement with learners and their families which in turn, shall also strengthen our stature as the LifeLongLearning partner for millions across Indian households,” concluded Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and MD, upGrad.

Founded in 2015, upGrad has a learner base of over three million across 100 countries and over 300 University partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

