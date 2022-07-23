"Just keep swimming.”

And the stock market did. For the sixth day in a row, domestic indices ended higher with Nifty closing above 16,700 (up by 114 points) and BSE Sensex above 56,000 (up by 390 points).

In other news, today marks one year of Zomato’s listing on BSE and NSE, meaning that the one-year lock-in period for shareholders is ending next week. Here’s a detailed analysis of how the foodtech unicorn performed until July 13.

Long story short: Not well.

Meanwhile, it’s official—everyone is terrified of teachers. Earlier this week, in North Carolina, when Debbie Tomlinson found a bear climbing the back deck of her home, she reacted…instinctively, some may say.

In this video, the former schoolteacher can be heard talking to the bear in what she described as her ‘teacher voice’, "What do you think you are doing on my porch? How dare you?"

The effect is almost immediate.

A Web3 market for gaming assets

WazirX Co-founder Siddharth Menon, who built India’s largest crypto exchange by volume alongside Nischal Shetty, is now building Tegro, a project where users can buy and sell Web3 gaming assets.

Launched in 2022, Tegro is also co-founded by Pune-based game developer SuperGaming, as well as Roby John, Sanket Nadhani, and Navneet Waraich.

Just like WazirX, which opened an entry point into the world of cryptocurrency for thousands of users, Siddharth believes Tegro will help people access investment opportunities in Web3 games.

“Capital inflow needs to be solved for any industry. We believe in the Web3 gaming industry and building a centralised exchange, where pro and institutional traders can invest and trade in game assets,” Siddharth tells The Decrypting Story in an interaction.

Tegronomics:

Siddharth believes retail investors will also create importance and value for Web3 gaming, an industry that grew by 2,000 percent in 2021, according to a DappRadar and Blockchain Game Alliance report.

Tegro believes it can empower games to adopt FTs (fungible tokens) in the right manner to ensure a high frequency of utility, reliable liquidity, and sustainability.

The startup says it has an important role to play as an ecosystem enabler and has come up with ‘Tegronomics’—an open-source economic framework for building sustainable Web3 games.

Democratising access to education

Manoshi Roychowdhury spearheads the Techno India Group of Schools, which is responsible for the development and operation of 20 schools across West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, she is the head of Techno India DAMA Hospital, a multi-speciality surgical hospital in Kolkata.

An introvert, Manoshi says she had to overcome several roadblocks in her journey toward building an education network. One of her biggest challenges was dealing with the backlash for her association with an engineering college.

“I lacked confidence, and being an introvert did not help either. Every time someone said that I wasn’t the right fit, I would go back to my shell,” she says.

Full score:

Kolkata-based Techno India Group was founded in 1985 by Manoshi’s husband, Goutam Roychowdhury, to offer study management and upskilling programmes.

Initially, Techno India Group started three schools in Siliguri, Hooghly, and Garia, enrolling students for only standards 11 and 12. Gradually, more schools were established across West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

The schools, in total, have a seating capacity of 15,000 students from varied backgrounds.

In the business of power

Jeyalakshmi Venkatanarayan’s power solutions company arose out of her desire to get her children the best education possible.

Founded in 1997, Bengaluru-based Universe Power Systems provides power solutions to customers in sectors such as IT, healthcare, government, finance, education, and research.

“It started with a quest to give my daughters a quality education, and I came a long way. I didn’t get any family support when I wanted to pursue a business. If I had gotten support, I would have also easily followed the passion I had for dance,” says Jeyalakshmi, in an exclusive interaction with SMBStory.

The 62-year-old entrepreneur, and a trained classical dancer, says it is very important for near and dear to show support, as it can play an important role in reshaping one’s life.

Powering success:

Universe Power Systems is an authorised dealer for Vertiv, a global manufacturer of power, precision cooling, and infrastructure management systems. It is also a dealer of Cummins, Kirloskar, Amaron, and Luminous products.

The company has served more than 6,000 clients across India. Its clientele includes hospitals, hotels, corporates, and society apartments.

In 2021, Universe Power Systems developed in-house a UPS for wi-fi router, one of the firsts in India. It has been patented and will be widely available in the market in August 2022.

