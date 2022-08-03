Unfold 2022 by CoinDCX, a first-of-its-kind Web3 event in India, will help build the future of the internet

The theme of Unfold 2022 is “Innovation”. Decentralised technologies have rapidly evolved beyond their financial origins. In fact, the future of the internet – along with the next wave of innovations – will be built on decentralised technology.

Products and services based on these technologies will soon touch the lives of billions daily. The evolving space of Web3 needs leadership and an ecosystem that helps define the purpose of this phase of the internet where everyone benefits. Unfold 2022 will lead the conversation to simplify the current technology for better adoption and usage.

﻿CoinDCX﻿, India's leading crypto exchange, has already set the pace of this revolution by introducing several innovative and relevant products for the market. Continuing with this disruption, Unfold 2022 will unfold the possibilities that exist in the Web3 space. India’s leading startup platform, YourStory, hackathon experts Devfolio, and Web3 native incubators Buidlers Tribe are partners of this event.

Get connected to CoinDCX

Unfold 2022 is designed keeping in mind the entire Web3 ecosystem. With who's who from the industry, leaders will share their experiences and discuss the current opportunities and challenges. For builders and developers, there is a hackathon as a pre-build-up leading to the event where they will solve real-world problems and get rewarded for the same. On Demo Day, investors will see some very exciting project ideas from the entrepreneurs in which they could invest in. Collectively, the event will set the tone for the future, giving it a conscious direction and, more importantly, help develop a more responsible internet for the current and future generations.

Get connected to CoinDCX

This three-day-long event will see more than 500 participate in the conference, 250+ developers join the 48-hour hackathon, and over 150 startups engage on Demo Day with the Web3 investors community.

Who should attend?

The event is for everyone who is currently engaged in building the future of Web3 and wants to contribute to the ecosystem. Investors, Founders and CEOs of the crypto ecosystem, Web3/blockchain investors, startup founders and CXOs, Web3/blockchain experts and developers, enterprises leveraging Web3/blockchain technology, government officials and policy makers.

What’s in store?

Hear from top minds about the opportunities available in Web3. Understand the trends being witnessed across the world that will shape the future, get practical first-hand tips and insights on Web3 innovations through keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, workshops, and more.

The Unfold 2022 Hackathon

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The Unfold 2022 Hackathon is a call to arms bringing together developers, industry experts, advisors, mentors, and companies to innovate and build decentralised applications with the potential of mass adoption. Inviting all of the Web3 builders to this first-of-its-kind melting pot of a hackathon where you'll get to interact with who's who of the ecosystem, build on the chain of your choice, and compete for bounties worth more than $50,000.

Unfold 2022 Web3 Demo Day: $1 million pool of funding and more

As part of the endeavour to accelerate the incredible diversity and potential of this technology, the Demo Day is designed to bring in the startups and investors together. The objective is to provide visibility, guidance, and funding to the most promising Web3 startups across the country.

The shortlisted Web3 startups will showcase their work and acquire support from peers in the industry at the Demo Day. The perks of winning the demo day include a $1 million pool of funding from CoinDCX Ventures and $25K of BeliefDAO grants from Buidlers Tribe.

Finally, attendees also get an opportunity to participate in specially curated Web3 spot quizzes and win exciting prizes.

Sign up here to express your interest in an experience pass for Unfold 2022,