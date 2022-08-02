[Funding roundup] Bengaluru-based Emitrr, Ottonomy, VOIZ, Incluzon raise early-stage deals

Emitrr raises $4M in Pre-Series A funding led by Chiratae Ventures, others

Emitrr, a SaaS platform that solves customer communication and engagement for small and local businesses in the US, has raised $4 million in Pre-Series A funding led by Chiratae Ventures, Venture Highway, FortyTwo VC, and Axilor Ventures.

The company will use the newly-infused funds to scale its go-to-market efforts and improve product capabilities to solve deeper problems for local businesses, like payments.

Emitrr’s mission is to unify, automate, and transform the customer journey in the local businesses that they frequently use.

It is helping hundreds of local business brands, especially in healthcare and home services, facilitate digital experiences and automation for their customers through multiple solutions.

Ottonomy raises $3.3M in seed round led by pi Ventures

Ottonomy.IO has announced the close of its seed funding round of $3.3 million, bringing its total funding to date to $4.9 million. The funding round is led by pi Ventures which backs deep-tech startups.

Ottonomy.IO will use the capital to scale production and build capacity to address the current pipeline of customers, expand its team size and further strengthen its presence across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Earlier this year, Ottonomy’s robots “Ottobots” became the world's first autonomous robots to deliver food, beverage and travel retail items at airports. Ottobot 2.0 evolved from early pilots to include fully customizable modular cabins, increased access for customers and directional mobility, including crab mode.

VOIZ raises $2M in seed funding round led by Omidyar Network, others

Bengaluru-based VOIZ, a marketplace for gig work professionals, has raised seed funding of Rs. 15 crore ($2 million) led by Omidyar Network India with participation from other investors.

The company will use the funds to scale up its technology, onboard more talent on the platform, and expand their market presence.

Founded by Rajesh Bernard, Vineet Patil, and Sandeep Nyamati in 2021, VOIZ has onboarded over 100 clients including some of the well-known unicorns in ecommerce, edtech, food tech, fintech, and logistics tech industries, and has more than 1 lakh+ independent professionals signed up for gig work.

Generic Aadhaar raise an undisclosed amount from Beyond Next Ventures

Beyond Next Ventures, a Japanese venture capital firm in the deep-tech and healthcare space, announced an undisclosed amount of Pre-Series A funding for pharmaceutical startup ﻿Generic Aadhaar﻿.

The fresh capital will be deployed to help Generic Aadhaar expand its franchisee store growth targets from 1,500 to 3,000, achieve its digitisation goals, and widen its range of medicine product offerings.

Earlier, Tata Trust Chairman Ratan Tata had invested an undisclosed amount as an angel investor.

Generic Aadhaar has a presence across 150 cities through tie-ups with single medical stores and retailers. Across India, the company has created over 1500 micro-entrepreneurs and 8,000+ direct/indirect job opportunities.

Incluzon raises bridge funding from ah! Ventures Angel Platform

Incluzon, a Mumbai-based HR Tech startup, has raised a bridge round from ah! Ventures Angel Platform.

Incluzon is a VC-backed, tech startup powered by patent-pending mathematical models and algorithms that help students and professionals identify jobs most suited to their talents, and help hiring managers source the best talent for their specific needs. Since its launch, Incluzon’s model is becoming more and more efficient and has achieved a three-fold improvement in fulfilment ratio.

The fresh funds will be deployed to strengthen their tech and sales workforce.

Singapore-based cybersecurity startup watchTowr raised $8M, to expand in India

watchTowr, a Singapore-headquartered cybersecurity startup, has raised $8 million in a pre-series A round from five Indian angel investors including Saket Agarwal of Onnivation, Gaurav Gupta of Farfetch, Bikram Singh Bedi of Google India, and Gaurav Samdaria of Karza Technologies, alongside global investors, including Prosus Ventures and Vulcan Capital.

The fund infusion from the Indian investors will help the cybersecurity startup scale its operations in India and explore market opportunities.