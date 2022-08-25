[Funding roundup] Jackett, Ultraviolette, Vidcare raise capital

Jackett raises $1M in seed funding round

Jackett, a global edtech platform, raised $1 million in a seed funding round led by Forge Ventures, Entrepreneur First, and Epic Angels Network, to build its education assessment platform.

Other notable angel investors who were part of the round included Siu Rui Quek, Co-founder of Carousell, and Projjal Ghatak, Co-founder of OnLoop.

The platform was launched in India and it uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create, personalise, and mark student assessments.

The fresh capital raised will be used to build an operating system for personalised learning and make it available to more teachers and educational institutions across India and emerging markets.

Get connected to Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd

Charlotte Trugdill, CEO and Co-founder of Jackett, said, “Jackett was born out of a problem faced by teachers and education institutions around the world: teachers are forced to spend too much time on administration and not enough doing the things that truly help students thrive. Education has reached an inflection point where new technologies can help enhance the teaching process, reduce the administrative burden, and ultimately create a better and more personalised learning experience for students, at scale. This new funding will enable us to continue building the next generation of tools that empower teachers to do what they love and help unlock the potential of students around the world.”

Get connected to Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd

Ultraviolette raises capital in Series D round

﻿Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd﻿ has announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount of capital in a Series D round led by Exor Capital. With this investment, the fund now joins the cap table along with TVS Motor, Zoho Corporation, GoFrugal Technologies, and Speciale Invest.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said, “We are thrilled to have Exor Capital as our investor and believe we have found the perfect partner in them given their multi-generational, entrepreneurial experience of working with some of the world’s most admired and loved brands. With this investment, we now have a diversified group of prominent Indian and international institutional investors backing us in our journey and vision of shaping a new era of mobility not just in India but in global markets as well.”

Ultraviolette will roll out public test rides beginning September 2022 and will commercially launch F77 in India this year. The company has received over 65,000 pre-order interests of which India, the US, and Europe form a significant part.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Narayan and Niraj, founders of Ultraviolette

ALSO READ EV startup Ultraviolette raises funding from European investor EXOR Capital

Vidcare Technologies raises $300K in the pre-seed round

Pune-based Vidcare Technologies has raised $300,000 in the pre-seed round led by Social Alpha. The round also saw the participation of investors including Lavni Ventures and Derbi Foundation.

With the capital raised firm intends to enhance its product development, clinical test, real-world effectiveness, and early commercialisation.

Founded in 2017 by Rohan Aggarwal, Karan Aggarwal and Saurabh Kumar Srivastava, the startup develops portable health tests to make diagnostic testing convenient, accessible, and available to everyone.

Rohan Aggarwal, Founder, Vidcare said, "This new round of funding will be used to complete product development and commercialisation post regulatory approvals, in addition to working on additional applications on this technology. Our vision is to use the Mu-sure platform to create diagnostic tests to ease access for a wide range of high-quality diagnostics to both urban and rural areas."

(This article will be updated with more news throughout the day.)

Get connected to Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd