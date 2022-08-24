[Funding roundup] RevSure.AI, Loopworm, Scalenut, others sign early-stage deals

RevSure.AI raises $3.5M led by Innovation Endeavors

RevSure.AI has raised $3.5 million in a seed round and has come out of stealth mode. The funding was led by Innovation Endeavors, along with key angel investments from Katrin Ribant, Rick Scanlon, and Sharath Keshava Narayana.

RevSure is building a first-of-its-kind sales pipeline readiness solution to connect marketing and sales funnels to help B2B SaaS companies improve their pipeline readiness by gaining unprecedented visibility into the sales pipeline from end to end.

Insect biotech startup Loopworm raises $3.4M seed round

Insect biotech startup Loopworm raised $3.4 million in a seed round co-led by Omnivore and WaterBridge Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital and leading angel investors, including Nadir Godrej (Godrej Agrovet), Sanjiv Rangrass (ex-ITC), and Akshay Singhal (Log9 Materials).

Loopworm is optimizing insect farming for smallholders while producing value-added nutrients and ingredients for B2B customers. Loopworm is Omnivore’s second investment under its OmniX Bio initiative, which backs early-stage agrifood life science startups.

Founded in 2019 by IIT Roorkee graduates Ankit Alok Bagaria and Abhi Gawri, Bengaluru-based Loopworm uses multi-species insect biotechnology to upcycle food waste into protein-rich nutrients and value-added ingredients.

This circular economy startup aims to transform multiple sectors, including aquaculture, pet food, and nutraceuticals.

Scalenut raises $3.1M from Saama Capital, Amit Singhal

AI-powered SEO and content marketing platform ﻿Scalenut﻿ raised a $3.1 million seed plus round led by Saama Capital and Amit Singhal (former Senior VP of Google and Head of Google Search). The startup will use the funds to scale the platform and expand into new geographies.

Earlier, the company had raised $400,000 in seed funding led by Titan Capital, First Principles VC, AngelList, Abhishek Goyal, and other leading angel investors. In early 2022, it launched its SaaS platform for public use, and in the past six months, it has seen 10X revenue growth.

Scalenut, focusing primarily on the US and UK markets, helps businesses and brands plan, research, and create content in one-fifth the time it normally takes. Besides, it reduces costs by 90% and scales up content production.

Wealthtech startup Liquide raises $2.2M in pre-Seed round

Liquide, an on-demand investment advisory startup for stock investors, raised $2.2 million in a pre-seed round from Singapore-based M Venture Partners.

The funding round also saw participation from angel investors, including Kunal Shah (CRED), Shashvat Nakrani and Suhail Sameer (BharatPe), Ruchi Kalra, Ashish Mohapatra and other members of Founders Fund (OfBusiness), Chaitanya Peddi, Jayant Paleti, and Rohit Chennamaneni (Darwinbox), Pradeep Parameswaran (Uber), Shantanu Deshpande (The Bombay Shaving Company), Rahul Chaudhary and Sidharth Gupta (Treebo), Kunal Suri (SimSim), Siddharth Jayanty (SoftBank), Amitabh Mall (Woolworths), and Sandeep Singh, Rajeev Kumar, and Sakshi Sinha (Alkem).

The startup will use the funds to build a plug-and-play stock advisory layer to power existing brokerage accounts, including Zerodha, Upstox, and Groww.

The capital will also enhance Liquide’s equity research and analytics capabilities and accelerate product development and testing.

The Bengaluru-based company aims to change the way Indians invest in stocks and plans to go live this month for NRI investors across six countries—Singapore, the US, Canada, the UK, UAE, and Australia.

Web3 cricket strategy game Cricinshots raises pre-seed funding

Web3 cricket strategy game Cricinshots raised a pre-seed funding round led by Antler India.

Founded in 2021 by two 21-year-olds Harsh Savergaonkar and Aditya Kasibhatla, Cricinshots aims to redefine gaming experiences for next-gen gamers and cricket fans in India and abroad. The firm is focused extensively on building a fun gameplay experience with a sustainable game economy, where users can enjoy perpetual ownership of their game items.

Deconstruct Skincare raises $2M in seed round

Bengaluru-based skincare startup Deconstruct secured $2 million in a seed round from Kalaari Capital’s flagship programme CXXO and Beenext.

Established with the objective of introducing transparent, solution-oriented, and evidence-based skincare products, Deconstruct aims to increase awareness about the right formulations needed to address specific skincare concerns among women in India.

Founded in early 2021 by Malini Adapureddy, Deconstruct has 20 SKUs across face washes, moisturizers, and serums.

The startup will use the funds for research and product development, innovation and expansion, hiring, and marketing initiatives.

In the next 12-18 months, it intends to increase its product range from 15 to 50 within skincare and adjacent categories, while exploring a presence in a few international markets, including the UAE and Southeast Asian countries.

