YourStory partners with SCoRe to offer scholarships for PR aspirants

﻿YourStory Media﻿, India's biggest platform dedicated to fostering the startup ecosystem, announced financial scholarships for two post-graduate students of the School of Communications and Reputation's (SCoRe) class of 2023.

The YourStory Scholarship will comprise financial support of Rs 1,25,000 (50% of the tuition fee) for the institute’s 10-month PG Diploma in Public Relations and Corporate Communications. In addition, the recipients will also get to do a project with YourStory or with a startup designated by YourStory during the programme.

Speaking on the scholarship, Aiyappa Somayanda, Head-Strategic Initiatives at YourStory, said,

“We’re excited to start this scholarship as a way to find communications talent that will serve the startup ecosystem in the future. We are glad to partner with the School of Communications & Reputation to identify youngsters who will create a positive impact within the space.”

Image Source: Shutterstock

The scholarship will be awarded to two students who top the admission process for SCoRe’s PG Diploma Programme. Furthermore, any student who qualifies for the programme will also get a 10% waiver for the institute’s signature programme.

Hemant Gaule, Dean of SCoRe, said the scholarship was a prominent step in building talent for communications.

“Businesses, and particularly startups, are recognising the increasingly high value of reputation and the role that communicators have in building it. Programmes such as ours are a source of young talent for consultancies that counsel organisations on the art and science of reputation. This scholarship will help more deserving youngsters join the profession to serve this purpose,” he said.

The admissions are open for SCoRe’s programme, which begins in August. Interested students can apply directly on the institute website here.