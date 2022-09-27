Adda52.com’s Khel Jaao campaign is rising above the noise and changing the perception about Poker

Poker was relatively unknown in India until about two decades ago, but the game has gained popularity in recent times. As we fast-forward to today, word-of-mouth, internet connectivity, movies, actors and popular media have contributed to boosting the game's appeal and its various formats.

In particular, TV advertisements featuring popular actors changed perceptions regarding poker in India. One popular advertisement showed ordinary Indians beating MS Dhoni in an online poker game. Unlike any other sport, poker rewards skill over stature and levels the playing field. Moreover, this skill game also offers a lot of fun and excitement.

Big bang of poker in India

Over the years, poker alone has gained a lot of popularity with celebrities like Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, Shahid Kapoor and Minissha Lamba, who love playing the game, as well as the poker pros like Kunal Patni, Arun Sriram, Muskan Sethi and Nikita Luther, who quit their previous jobs to become a full-time poker player.

Certainly, the pandemic did boost the segment's already rapid growth and also made it mainstream. The security and ease of payments has increased the trust of the consumers in real money gaming. A growing number of millennials are also choosing online poker as their game of choice to explore online poker as an alternative career.

Idea behind the campaign

One of the pioneers in online poker, Adda52.com has generated over 4.5 million registered users. The brand’s latest campaign - Khel Jaao - demystifies and establishes poker as a game for every Indian. The Khel Jaao campaign conveys that every Indian is equipped with the skills required to be a poker player, because of their ingenuity and skills to deal with the daily life challenges and situations.

The campaign has aptly portrayed these characteristics in a variety of situations for people from different walks of life and how they show their skills to make the most out of it.

“This campaign is truly aligned with our determination to democratise the poker gaming scenario for people in India. We want to ensure that poker gains mainstream recognition and becomes a part of our youth culture,” said Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com.

