Farm-to-consumer startup Deep Rooted raises $12.5M

Deep Rooted has raised $12.5 million in a round led by IvyCap Ventures along with participation from existing investors Mayfield, Accel, and Omnivore.

The farm-to-consumer startup was founded in Bengaluru in 2020.

Deep Rooted runs the largest number of greenhouses across India and provides urban residents with the choice of over 200 fresh fruits and vegetables delivered to their doorstep. At the moment, the company only services Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

With this new fundraise, it is looking to expand operations to multiple new cities in South India, to build upon its existing technology stack. It is proactively hiring for roles in marketing, sales, and business functions.

The company calls itself a one-stop shop for fresh produce. According to a press release announcing the fundraise, Deep Rooted says it strives to "deliver a year-round supply of fresh, flavourful, residue-free produce, using a fraction of the water and land compared to conventional farms."

Speaking about the investment, Ashish Wadhwani, partner at IvyCap Ventures, said, “Fruits & Vegetables (F&V) as a category is ripe for disruption. Deep Rooted, with its razor-sharp focus on F&V, has already showcased a sustainable and profitable view of the opportunity while delivering value to both the farmers and end consumers. We're excited to be a part of their growth journey."