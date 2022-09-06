Flipkart launches Flipkart Hotels for domestic and international hotel bookings

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the launch of a hotel-booking feature, Flipkart Hotels, on its platform to bolster its offerings in the travel sector.

Flipkart Hotels will provide customers the opportunity to book hotel rooms across 3 lakh domestic and international hotels. With the launch of hotel services, Flipkart says it aims to offer customers benefits such as flexible travel and booking-related policies and easy EMI options to make travel affordable and budget-friendly options.

Flipkart Hotels is backed by Cleartrip’s API. The platform also enables users to avail themselves of third-party offers.

“We are excited to launch Flipkart Hotels on the Flipkart app which will provide access to affordable hotel stays convenient for the customers. Flipkart Flight is on a steady path of growth in the travel industry since we entered this space. With Flipkart Hotels, we are strengthening our commitment to provide a better experience and superior service to our customers across metros and beyond tiers,” said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President, Flipkart.

The company has set up a dedicated customer care centre to support customers with user-related queries arising from the hotel booking service.

The year 2022 has seen a surge in demand, both in the domestic and international accommodation market. New travel trends such as exploring lesser-known destinations, workations, long stays, and vacation rentals are steadily becoming mainstream.

These developments are giving a boost to the travel industry, which saw a 70% growth in the last quarter compared to a CAGR of 60% over the last two years. The next festive quarter is expected to be even better for the overall travel industry, said Flipkart.