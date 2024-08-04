4baseCare raises $6M in Series A funding led by Yali Capital

Precision oncology solutions provider 4baseCare has raised $6 million in Series A funding led by Yali Capital and other investors.

The company offers its solutions using advanced genomics and digital health technology.

“4baseCare was founded with an aim to address the critical genomic data gap in cancer care. Our journey from developing TARGT Indiegene to impacting the lives of over 10,000 patients has been a very fulfilling experience,” said Hitesh Goswami, CEO and Co-founder, 4baseCare.

He further added that this funding will enable them to enhance their product offerings and advance the mission of making personalized cancer care accessible to millions.

The company also plans to scale up operations for further expansion across India, as well as other countries in Asia and the Middle East, it said in a statement.

"The genomics landscape in cancer care offers a tremendous opportunity to create impactful businesses while improving millions of lives. As a deeptech focused fund, we are particularly excited about 4baseCare’s ability to enhance genomic tests with data from underrepresented populations, leading to improved treatment recommendations,” said Mathew Cyriac, Founding General Partner, Yali Capital.

4baseCare plans to set up genomics laboratories in the Philippines, Nepal, and Dubai in the next few months, and will focus on building genomics and digital health solutions, focusing on advanced data analytics, improved clinical insights, and data-driven treatment recommendations, the company said.

The team, which was also selected for Illumina’s accelerator programme in 2019, is supported by an advisory board with leaders in genomics and technology. It also saw the addition of Francis deSouza, a Silicon Valley tech veteran and former CEO of Illumina.

According to the company, its genomic tests have impacted over 10,000 cancer patients across SouthEast Asia.