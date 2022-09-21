Murf AI raises $10M in Series A funding led by Matrix Partners India

Synthetic speech technology startup ﻿Murf.ai﻿ raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Matrix Partners India, with participation from existing investor Elevation Capital.

The round also saw participation from prominent angel investors including Ajay Arora, SVP Product, Disney Streaming; Ankit Bhati, Founder, Ola; Ashwini Asokan, Founder, Mad Street Den; Pushkar Mukewar, Founder, Drip Capital; and Yamini Bhat, Founder, Vymo.

Murf plans to use these funds to further drive product innovation, accelerate R&D, and scale its presence in focused geographies. The capital will be used to expand the capabilities of Murf’s core synthetic speech technology, scale its voice catalogue, and broaden the company’s reach globally, among other product developments.

“Synthetic media is poised to become omnipresent in the near future and voice is at the core of it. At Murf, we continue to make advances in our speech technology to bring the diverse abilities of talented voice actors at our customers’ fingertips through AI,” said Ankur Edkie, Co-Founder and CEO, Murf AI.

Murf says its AI-powered TTS can track and learn from a vast amount of contextual information to return a relevant response. The AI voice generator enables users to add images, videos, and background music and sync the voiceover with the visuals and music. The platform also offers key features for smart pronunciations using IPA, voice customisations that enable users to change pitch, pause, emphasis, and speed, as well as the ability to clone a voice.

"Murf, with their stellar founding team and unique IP, is perfectly poised to gain a leadership position in this space. Their execution prowess and tech-first focus is evident in the solid traction and growth that they've demonstrated so far," commented Mukul Arora, Co-Managing Partner, Elevation Capital.

Murf helps businesses simplify the process of creating natural-sounding voiceovers using AI. The firm’s AI-powered SaaS tool enables users to create lifelike voices for their content. From L&D, educators, authors, and podcasters to animators, product developers, YouTubers, freelancers, and corporate coaches, the platform has a voice for every creator across all industries.

The startup's curated voice library of 120+ realistic sounding AI voices in 20+ languages, is ideal for those on a tight budget who want to create voiceovers at scale. Murf’s geographic footprint spans worldwide, with 80 percent of its customers coming in from the US, Canada, and EU regions.

“We’re big believers that AI will reinvent every market and Murf is reinventing a multi-billion dollar category with their AI-voiceover technology. Creating voiceovers is hard, and Murf’s unique IP makes it easy for every individual to create emotional and theatrical voices—faster, better, and cheaper,” commented Pranay Desai, Principal, Matrix India.