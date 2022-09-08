[Funding roundup] VsnapU, OLL raise early-stage rounds

VsnapU raises Rs 2 Cr in the seed round

Photography service platform VsnapU has raised over Rs 2 crore in a seed round led by ﻿Inflection Point Ventures﻿. The capital raised will be used for technological advancement, business innovation and expansion, and procuring more contracts and team expansion.

Founded by Parminder Sahni and Taranbir Singh, VsnapU provides photography services across multiple geographies at affordable pricing. The company aggregates locally available photographers which allows them to provide instant photography solutions to both B2B and B2C clients.

Parminder, Co-founder, and CEO, of VsnapU, said “Photographers should be available as easily as other professionals like doctors, engineers, or accountants. Booking a photographer should be as simple as booking a cab or ordering groceries. As social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Tumbler, and Pinterest gain popularity, the photography market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years."

The startup currently has B2B partnerships with hotel chains including Taj and The Leela, Ttavel websites like Make My Trip and Thomas Cook, holiday activity organisers like TripAdvisor, and platforms like Just Dial. They have done over 30,000 shoots and they plan to expand into the wedding photography business by forging new partnerships with established wedding organizers in the country.

OLL raises $115K in seed round

Edtech startup Online Live Learning (OLL) has raised $115,000 in the seed round, which was facilitated through EvolveX, a global accelerator programme by ﻿We Founder Circle﻿

The seed round also saw the participation of angel investors and leaders including Gaurav VK Singhvi, Neeraj Tyagi, Bhawna Bhatnagar, Sandeep Balaji, Mili Shrivastava, Deepesh Hinduja, Monica Gupta, Rahul Hingmire, Milan Modi, Harsh Metha, Manan S Patel, and more.

The startup was founded by students Shreyaan Daga and Koshika Mahajan, and enables teachers to expand their expertise, and students to enrol to expand their knowledge bank.

Shreyaan Daga, Co-founder of OLL, said “Having WFC as a strategic investment partner is a wonderful news for the OLL team and subscribers. We’re confident that this investment will pay off and contribute to our business traction while helping us scale quickly. Our business model already yields a GM of 70%, and with such strategic angels on board, we intend to put our ambition on the wise route to success. We clearly aim to witness over 50% year-on-year growth.”

