Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 5, 2022)

Unizon launches new digital platform to deal in unlisted shares

Fintech startup Unizon announced the launch of a new platform to deal in unlisted shares digitally. Unizon’s platform will show the prices at which shares are traded in the market transparently. This shall give a fair idea of the prices of unlisted shares at which they are being traded. Also, new features on the platform represent the market depth of a particular share to give investors a better idea of the pricing of unlisted shares.

Another key feature of the platform is the presence of trustee verification for every transaction done on the platform. Unizon has appointed a trustee to verify every transaction entered on the platform. The trustee ensures that every user who buys shares from Unizon receives the shares.

TraceX partners with CannSol to offer traceable nutraceuticals

TraceX Technologies, a blockchain-powered traceability platform that enhances food and supply chain transparency, has partnered with Liechtenstein-based CannSol, a nutraceuticals company that offers a range of nutritional supplements. Through this collaboration with TraceX, CannSol will offer traceability of each ingredient at every stage of the production of the product.

Lentra ramps up C-Suite with CFO and CHRO appointments

SaaS company Lentra on Monday announced the appointment of Haribandhu Patra as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Bhuvaneswar Naik as the Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). These appointments are aimed to enhance Lentra’s ability to rapidly scale-up operations and launch innovative technology platforms that empower banks and financial institutions to democratise credit in India.

The new appointments will help accelerate Lentra’s growth as it expands its footprint in India and across the world.

Haribandhu Patra has more than two decades of experience in leading finance teams at several global financial technology organisations. At Lentra, he will focus on enhancing shareholder value.

Bhuvaneswar Naik has over 25 years of experience in managing Human Resource functions at leading global technology organisations. He brings deep expertise in building dynamic workplace culture and international talent management programs. At Lentra, Bhuvaneswar will focus on human capital management while creating a high-performance culture.

Amazon India launches its largest sortation centre in Gujarat

In preparation for the upcoming festive season, Amazon India has announced the launch of its largest sortation centre in Gujarat. Situated in Bavla Industrial Area in Ahmedabad, and spread across 1.25 lakh sq. ft., this sortation centre will sort and connect customer packages to the delivery stations of Ahmedabad and other cities of the state.

“We are expanding our infrastructure across the state, and this expansion will create new job opportunities. The expansion is in line with our commitment to deliver packages faster, reliably, and safely ahead of the upcoming festive season. The new Sort Center in Ahmedabad will help us cater to more consumers in different parts of Gujarat, a testament to the growing adoption of e-commerce across the country.” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain & Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.

The new sortation centre features state-of-the-art infrastructure design and facilities that boost sustainable solutions to drive water conservation with more than 10 rainwater harvesting pits and wastewater treatment for recycling water to cater to flushing water requirements and gardening.