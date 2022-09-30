Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 30, 2022)

L&T Technology Services joins hands with Qualcomm

L&T Technology Services Ltd., today announced that it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to deploy end-to-end solutions for the global 5G Private Network Industry using its combined core expertise in the Hi-Tech & Telecommunication domain.

LTTS and Qualcomm Technologies will bring together core competencies in telecommunication solutions and services for the benefit of end customers in the manufacturing and warehousing/ logistics sector. As the demand for a connected world continues to grow rapidly, LTTS engineers are leveraging LTTS’ chip-to-cloud expertise to unleash the power of 5G and transform global manufacturing and supply chain processes.

As part of the proposed collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies will engage Private Networks RAN Automation technology for the automation and management of small cells along with pre-integrated PN solutions. LTTS will facilitate end-to-end system integration, design, and implementation of use cases, provide engineering consulting, and deployment services along with edge-to-cloud orchestration and management. Combining their diverse ecosystem strengths, both Qualcomm Technologies and LTTS are now enabling Industry 4.0 solutions for enterprises.

T-Hub Partners with IFCCI

﻿T-Hub﻿, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) to reinforce the dialogue of innovation, growth and prosperity between India and France.

T-Hub & IFCCI

The MoU was signed in the presence of KT Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister of IT, I&C, MA and UD, Govt. of Telangana State; Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary I&C and IT, Govt. of Telangana State; Sumeet Anand, President of IFCCI and Founder, Indsight Growth Advisors; H.E Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India; Paul Hermelin, Special Representative of the French Government for Economic Relations with India and Chairman of the Board of Capgemini; MSR, CEO of T-Hub; and Panneerselvam Madanagopal, Chief Innovation Officer of T-Hub.

This one-year agreement will act as a gateway for Indian and France-based technology-driven startups to scale globally and strengthen the robust innovation ecosystem in both countries. T-Hub and IFCCI will collaborate on events and workshops to promote Indo-French partnerships in the technology and innovation sectors to bridge the gap between the French and Indian startup ecosystems.

TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership

TeamViewer, today announced a partnership with global mobility solutions provider ﻿Hyundai Motor Company﻿to digitalise business operations and manufacturing processes for Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore (HMGICS).

TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor

TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Company will cooperate to maximise digitalisation benefits in HMGICS’ smart factory using TeamViewer’s augmented reality (AR) platform, which includes mixed reality (MR) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The platform will support assembly, maintenance, quality management, logistics, client experience projects and workforce training.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The two companies will conduct joint research and development (R&D) activities in AR-powered smart factory operations, immersive digital experience for frontline workers and AI support for a future automotive factory. The partnership will drive increased productivity, accuracy, speed and safety of frontline production workers. To leverage these benefits for the industry, the two parties will also pursue global joint marketing of smart factory and enterprise AR technology.

Tata Play Binge partners with Gamezop

Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky), is introducing another entertainment vertical on Tata Play Binge.

The OTT aggregation platform today announced its partnership with ﻿Gamezop﻿, to provide its users access to 100 games on the platform. Tata Play Binge users can enjoy these games on the platform: ad-free with a subscription (which starts at Rs 59) and ad-supported without a subscription.

Tata Play Binge + Gamezop

On the Tata Play Binge app, users will be able to play popular games, such as Boulder Blast, Bowling Stars, Bottle Shoot, Tower Twist, Bubble Wipeout, Carrom Hero, Ludo With Friends, Colour Chase, and City Cricket. This means that the games will work within the Tata Play Binge app with a single tap, just like videos, and will not need to be installed separately.

Gamezop’s games will be accessible through a dedicated tab – featured alongside Movies, Shows, and Sports – on the Tata Play Binge app. The companies will continue to work closely and identify opportunities to make gaming more rewarding for the users, along with replenishing the catalogue with new titles every quarter.

Startup Founders from YIPP raise 40 Cr to create Model Schools across the country

In a first-of-its-kind initiative where startup founders have collectively raised 40 crore for a public project.

Startup founders from the Young Indian Philanthropic Pledge, spearheaded by philanthropist Nikhil Kamath and Prashanth Prakash signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Government of Karnataka, in presence of the Chief minister and Education Minister of the state, as part of the Karnataka Model Schools Pathways Programme (KMSPP).

The initiative will undertake the task of incorporating advancements from leading ed-tech companies to utilize their techniques beyond urban areas to be more socially accessible for rural communities impacting learning outcomes, enrollment, and retention of students by building capacities of teachers, augmenting physical and digital school infrastructure, holistic learning, employment readiness skills and community engagement across Government schools.

The Young Indian Philanthropic Pledge understands the urgency to engage the current generation of startup founders to engage in solutions that are scalable yet socially accessible. The aim of the program is to transform 105 schools and its co-located anganwadis/preschools as “Model Schools” in 4 districts (Haveri (50), Tumkur (25), Yadgir (25), Davangere (5) by 2025.

The first project in a series that YIPP will undertake where signatories, all under 45 years of age, will pledge 25% of their wealth with a minimum spend of Rs 1 crore per year.

(This article will be updated throughout the day with latest news)