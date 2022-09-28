‘Synthetic media is poised to become omnipresent in the near future' - 20 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

It's inevitable that both fintech and regulators will make mistakes, evolve, and learn along the way. - Vishal Kampani, JM Financial

Expansion of digital lending apps has also created issues like excessive interest rates, unethical recovery practices and data privacy. - Shaktikanta Das, RBI

The advantage of selling through ecommerce portals is the sheer visibility that a brand gets but then you also compete with hundreds of brands in all price ranges. - Chinu Kala, Rubans

D2C is important because you have a continuous consumer connect. - Ananth Narayanan, Mensa Brands

The post-purchase experience is as important as the pre-purchase experience, and it plays a pivotal role in building a robust and sustainable business. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

Competition is becoming more intense now. After two years, online retailers are going to face the challenge from offline retailers. - Arvind Singhal, Technopak Advisors

Only after you have scaled to a point, can you think of expanding your product to audiences offline. It does help in building trust, but think of it only after reaching a certain scale. - Praful Poddar, ﻿Shiprocket

While the world is being disrupted by digital technology, there is no reason for truckers to be left behind struggling with the right freight capacity and navigation. - Pardeep Bajwa, TruckBook

On-time and efficient delivery are crucial in achieving customer delight and building brand loyalty. - Sampad Swain, Instamojo

Drilling down data to a point where it gives you key actionable insights is important to build a great user experience. - Praful Poddar, Shiprocket

Double-clicking on what is working for your customer will get you to your next stage of growth. - Vargab Bakshi, Wix.com

In a world where consumers are increasingly shopping, owning data is useful for a myriad of reasons. - Chirag Taneja, Gokwik

Unlike the Web2 era which seldom gave control to individuals about their data from being collected and shared across companies, Web3 allows everyone to control their data. - Arif Kazi, Dust Value Media Agency

Customer data blocks are a prime target for hackers. Consistent data breaches that expose private customer information kept in central data repositories may significantly erode trust in the underlying systems. - Praveen Paulose, Celusion Technologies

Educated people are now victims of cyber abuse. Young people are being radicalised, boys as young as six or seven years old are being used as drug peddlers. - Pallabi Ghosh, Impact & Dialogue Foundation

No matter whether you’re from a village or an urban area, a child or an elderly person, rich or poor, IT is essential for everyone. - Akhil Arora, DoIT&C, Rajasthan

Doctors with their busy schedule would definitely like to have an upgradation of their skill sets and knowledge. - Priya Ganesh, GenWorks Health

Micro entrepreneurship is the next big thing globally. - Bhavneet Singh, Videowork.com

Adopting new technology can help older adults avoid social isolation, increase their brain health, and live healthier and happier lives. - Deval Delivala, GetSetUp

Synthetic media is poised to become omnipresent in the near future and voice is at the core of it. - Ankur Edkie, Murf AI

