‘Synthetic media is poised to become omnipresent in the near future' - 20 quotes on digital transformation
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
It's inevitable that both fintech and regulators will make mistakes, evolve, and learn along the way. - Vishal Kampani, JM Financial
Expansion of digital lending apps has also created issues like excessive interest rates, unethical recovery practices and data privacy. - Shaktikanta Das, RBI
The advantage of selling through ecommerce portals is the sheer visibility that a brand gets but then you also compete with hundreds of brands in all price ranges. - Chinu Kala, Rubans
D2C is important because you have a continuous consumer connect. - Ananth Narayanan, Mensa Brands
The post-purchase experience is as important as the pre-purchase experience, and it plays a pivotal role in building a robust and sustainable business. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket
Competition is becoming more intense now. After two years, online retailers are going to face the challenge from offline retailers. - Arvind Singhal, Technopak Advisors
Only after you have scaled to a point, can you think of expanding your product to audiences offline. It does help in building trust, but think of it only after reaching a certain scale. - Praful Poddar, Shiprocket
While the world is being disrupted by digital technology, there is no reason for truckers to be left behind struggling with the right freight capacity and navigation. - Pardeep Bajwa, TruckBook
On-time and efficient delivery are crucial in achieving customer delight and building brand loyalty. - Sampad Swain, Instamojo
Drilling down data to a point where it gives you key actionable insights is important to build a great user experience. - Praful Poddar, Shiprocket
Double-clicking on what is working for your customer will get you to your next stage of growth. - Vargab Bakshi, Wix.com
In a world where consumers are increasingly shopping, owning data is useful for a myriad of reasons. - Chirag Taneja, Gokwik
Unlike the Web2 era which seldom gave control to individuals about their data from being collected and shared across companies, Web3 allows everyone to control their data. - Arif Kazi, Dust Value Media Agency
Customer data blocks are a prime target for hackers. Consistent data breaches that expose private customer information kept in central data repositories may significantly erode trust in the underlying systems. - Praveen Paulose, Celusion Technologies
Educated people are now victims of cyber abuse. Young people are being radicalised, boys as young as six or seven years old are being used as drug peddlers. - Pallabi Ghosh, Impact & Dialogue Foundation
No matter whether you’re from a village or an urban area, a child or an elderly person, rich or poor, IT is essential for everyone. - Akhil Arora, DoIT&C, Rajasthan
Doctors with their busy schedule would definitely like to have an upgradation of their skill sets and knowledge. - Priya Ganesh, GenWorks Health
Micro entrepreneurship is the next big thing globally. - Bhavneet Singh, Videowork.com
Adopting new technology can help older adults avoid social isolation, increase their brain health, and live healthier and happier lives. - Deval Delivala, GetSetUp
Synthetic media is poised to become omnipresent in the near future and voice is at the core of it. - Ankur Edkie, Murf AI
