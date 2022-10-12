[Funding roundup] Yoho, 5C Network, OptiQ.AI raise early-stage deals

5C Network raises $4.6M in Series A round

Medical diagnostics platform ﻿5C Network﻿ has raised $4.6 million in a Series A round led by deeptech venture capital firm, Celesta Capital.

Existing investors Unitus Ventures and Axilor Ventures also participated in the round, along with angel investors including Ajay Gupta (Emeritus Partner at McKinsey), Rohit Razdan, and Shiv Tallam.

“We plan to utilise this round of funding to broaden and deepen our installed base of diagnostic establishment clients and radiologists. We will focus on ramping up talent and infrastructure for our data science and clinical teams. With a comprehensive and seamless test-booking to clinical delivery experience, we believe we will change the way diagnostics is experienced by every stakeholder in the healthcare ecosystem,” said Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO of 5C Network.

Kalyan Sivasailam, Co-founder and CEO, 5C Network

D2C footwear brand Yoho raises $2.4M in Pre-Series A round

D2C footwear brand Yoho has raised $2.4 million in a Pre-Series A round led by a group of investors including Rajeev Mishra (CEO of Softbank Vision Fund), Rukam Capital, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder of Paytm), along with others.

The fresh round of funding will help Yoho create capabilities for new product propositions and sustainable manufacturing standards.

Founded in 2021 by Ahmad Hushsham and Prateek Singhal, the D2C brand claims to have already sold more than one lakh pairs of footwear after coming out of stealth mode four months ago.

“We hope to combine the power of technology and IoT along with the science of feet to make footwear that our feet deserve,” said Prateek Singhal, Founder, Yoho.

DevSecOps platform OptiQ.AI raises $1.5M from Better Capital

OptIQ, which aims to simplify DevOps and cloud compliance for software companies, raised $1.5 million from Better Capital, Carya Venture Partners, and a group of investors.

The fresh capital will enable OptIQ to expand its workforce, work towards product maturity, and establish its go-to-market (GTM).

The round also saw participation from renowned angel investors like Akash Singh (Co-founder and CTO, Observe.AI), Akhil Bhiwal (Co-founder and CEO, Phyllo), Anil Advani (Founder, Inventus Law), Arvind Kumar Gupta (Product Engineer, Phyllo), Raj Krishna Murthy (CEO, KN Groups), Sarath Sura (Partner, Sunn91 Ventures), Swapnil Jain (Co-founder and CEO, Observe.AI), and Vaibhav Raj Gupta (Founder, Airblack).

OptIQ’s AI-driven platform enables developers to manage cloud infrastructure, deployment, monitoring, logging, and cloud security compliance on a single platform, and without the need to have core DevOps expertise.

