Gurugram startup Devtron raises $12M from Insight Partners

Devtron, the Gurugram-headquartered open-source DevOps platform, on Wednesday said it raised $12 million in a new funding round led by Insight Partners.

This new funding round follows undisclosed investments from Leo Capital and angel investors. Devtron will use the capital to scale its team, drive adoption of its platform, and expand into new markets.

Devtron—co-founded in 2019 by Prashant Ghildiyal, Nishant Kumar, and Rajesh Razdan—provides a low-code software delivery platform for Kubernetes built on open-source tools like Argo and Clair.

According to Devtron, the cloud-native space has seen the introduction of a wide array of open-source DevOps tools built for solving very specific use cases, and as a result, DevOps teams today have too many narrow choices. Moreover, these tools are not built to work together seamlessly or be integrated into a singular platform to empower the development team.

Devtron's technology platform helps mature DevOps practices within the organisation, enabling resource optimisation by providing autonomy to the development team.

On the funding received, Devtron founders Prashant Ghildiyal and Rajesh Razdan, said, "Since becoming open source, we have seen thousands of nimble startups across the globe installing Devtron every month along with many fast-growing startups as our commercial customers. It's an exciting time of growth and development of our market-defining product.”

According to Devtron, companies can reduce their Kubernetes maturity journey from a year to months. In some cases, companies with over 50 microservices have onboarded Kubernetes within 15 days.

Additionally, post-adoption companies have witnessed a 5X improvement in their deployment speed with more than a 90% reduction in their change failure rate and a 70% reduction in the mean time to recovery.