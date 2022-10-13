Mobile app buyout firm KalaGato commits $100 million for app acquisition

KalaGato, a Thrasio-style company that uses data to buy and manage mobile apps, said it will invest $100 million to expand its app acquisition business, besides acquiring two mobile apps every month.

The firm intends to reach a billion users by acquiring over 70 apps in the next three years, it said in a statement.

﻿KalaGato﻿ refers to itself as the country's only Thrasio-style data-driven mobile app buy-out company. It began operations in 2017 as a data analytics firm and pivoted last year to help app publishers and developers sell apps.

The firm raised seed funding of $4 million in December last year from investors including ﻿Anicut Angel Fund﻿, ﻿AngelList﻿, ﻿iSeed﻿, ﻿Village Global﻿ and ﻿9Unicorns﻿. The Delhi-based company has acquired a total of eight apps from across Europe, Middle East and North Africa, and South Asia regions.

"The mobile app market is growing from $700 billion in 2021 to $1.2 trillion by 2026. However, 0.001% of apps get venture capital funding, which includes every type of financing including family and friends. KalaGato provides a seamless exit to mobile app publishers and entrepreneurs with an option to sell their apps. We identify these apps through our proprietary and unique data platform and acquire them within 30 days,” said Aman Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of KalaGato.