‘The post-pandemic acceleration in the business ecosystem is remarkable’ – 15 quotes from India’s pandemic journey
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle. Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
[Year in Review 2021] How women entrepreneurs pivoted during the pandemic and saw tangible results
The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India led to a medical infrastructure crisis and exposed the shortcomings in the country's healthcare system. - Ashok Patel, Max Ventilator
The sector was revving up before the COVID-19 pandemic, but 2020 saw turbo-charged growth as food delivery became a frontline service amidst lockdowns. - ETC Group
The COVID-19 pandemic has also turned consumers to be more cognizant of the environment, forcing companies and brands to become more sustainable and embrace change. - Annanya Agarwal, Runaya Group
In the post-COVID-19 era, the question of how we might recover a sense of daily life and socio-economic activity in order to build a sustainable and more equitable world is an urgent one that the entire world will face. - Kataoka Mami, Aichi Triennale 2022
Home ventilators make the demand for hospital beds less, making room for other people requiring on-site medical attention. - Ashok Patel, Max Ventilator
[Year in Review 2021] Amid COVID-19, these 10 non-profits created social impact this year
After the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone knew without a doubt that this is the era of technology, and specifically of information technology. - Akhil Arora, DoIT&C Rajasthan
That high of only being an Instagram creator is gone. The engagement was high in the last two years because people were killing time. Now we have gone back to our normal lives. - Aashish Maini, Silly Entertainment and Media
Since we've returned to the workplace recently, we have been on a mission to reintegrate and refresh for folks (who grew with us albeit remotely in the last two years) our core principles, values, and the foundation on which our success was built. - Satyajit Menon, Innovaccer
We can expect that the online DTC model will fuel business growth in the new normal as more small business owners and entrepreneurs become aware of the advantages of selling independently online. - Sampad Swain, Instamojo
The 2022 festive season is shaping up to be a much-anticipated one for online and new-age brands, as this is the first year since the pandemic that the consumer buying sentiment has been extremely upbeat. - Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Wakefit
It was tougher in the second lockdown because we had overheads and people’s salaries to pay. But, sure enough, slowly and steadily, we managed to come out of that. - Vandita Purohit, Mauji
The pandemic has taught us a lot many things and we have learned a lot more about our own business. - Mansi Vyas, Azafran Innovacion
Due to the pandemic, the last couple of years have been difficult for our business. But, we are seeing a steady growth in traction and revenues over the past three quarters. - Harsha Vardhan, CarterX
The pandemic has facilitated a lot of people to turn entrepreneurs, including women, who are already making their presence felt as successful and innovative disruptors. - Sumana Iyengar, Goavega Software
From women entrepreneurs to couples starting up from their home kitchen, the post-pandemic acceleration in the business ecosystem is remarkable. - Bhavik Vasa, GetVantage
