‘The post-pandemic acceleration in the business ecosystem is remarkable’ – 15 quotes from India’s pandemic journey

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India led to a medical infrastructure crisis and exposed the shortcomings in the country's healthcare system. - Ashok Patel, Max Ventilator

The sector was revving up before the COVID-19 pandemic, but 2020 saw turbo-charged growth as food delivery became a frontline service amidst lockdowns. - ETC Group

The COVID-19 pandemic has also turned consumers to be more cognizant of the environment, forcing companies and brands to become more sustainable and embrace change. - Annanya Agarwal, Runaya Group

In the post-COVID-19 era, the question of how we might recover a sense of daily life and socio-economic activity in order to build a sustainable and more equitable world is an urgent one that the entire world will face. - Kataoka Mami, Aichi Triennale 2022

Home ventilators make the demand for hospital beds less, making room for other people requiring on-site medical attention. - Ashok Patel, Max Ventilator

After the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone knew without a doubt that this is the era of technology, and specifically of information technology. - Akhil Arora, DoIT&C Rajasthan

That high of only being an Instagram creator is gone. The engagement was high in the last two years because people were killing time. Now we have gone back to our normal lives. - Aashish Maini, Silly Entertainment and Media

Since we've returned to the workplace recently, we have been on a mission to reintegrate and refresh for folks (who grew with us albeit remotely in the last two years) our core principles, values, and the foundation on which our success was built. - Satyajit Menon, ﻿Innovaccer

We can expect that the online DTC model will fuel business growth in the new normal as more small business owners and entrepreneurs become aware of the advantages of selling independently online. - Sampad Swain, Instamojo

The 2022 festive season is shaping up to be a much-anticipated one for online and new-age brands, as this is the first year since the pandemic that the consumer buying sentiment has been extremely upbeat. - Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, ﻿Wakefit

It was tougher in the second lockdown because we had overheads and people’s salaries to pay. But, sure enough, slowly and steadily, we managed to come out of that. - Vandita Purohit, Mauji

The pandemic has taught us a lot many things and we have learned a lot more about our own business. - Mansi Vyas, ﻿Azafran Innovacion

Due to the pandemic, the last couple of years have been difficult for our business. But, we are seeing a steady growth in traction and revenues over the past three quarters. - Harsha Vardhan, ﻿CarterX﻿

The pandemic has facilitated a lot of people to turn entrepreneurs, including women, who are already making their presence felt as successful and innovative disruptors. - Sumana Iyengar, Goavega Software

From women entrepreneurs to couples starting up from their home kitchen, the post-pandemic acceleration in the business ecosystem is remarkable. - Bhavik Vasa, GetVantage

