Shadowfax partners with Shiprocket for same-day and next-day deliveries

﻿Shadowfax Technology﻿has partnered with ﻿Shiprocket﻿ to enable same-day and next-day deliveries for D2C brands like ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿, ﻿Mamaearth﻿ and ﻿MyGlamm﻿ The service will be facilitated in the top 20 cities in India by the end of this year post which it will be scaled to other parts of the country.

The partnership intends to leverage Shadowfax's significant hyperlocal fleet presence across the top cities of India to provide speed and reliability giving it a competitive edge compared to traditional logistic solutions.

"Speed has always been the core of our business and we are delighted to partner with Shiprocket to facilitate same-day and next-day deliveries," said Praharsh Chandra, Co-founder and Chief of Operations at Shadowfax Technologies. "Our strong e-commerce and hyperlocal network across the country gives us the perfect platform to provide cost-effective express logistics solutions to D2C brands who are currently unable to avail these," he added.

Shadowfax has recently been making significant movements in the express logistics space, most recently with its partnership with ﻿Zomato﻿ to provide next-day food delivery across major metros of the country through its Inter-City Legends program. The move towards adding express services comes from a highly successful festive season where the company hit a peak of two million orders per day across all its business lines.

"Same-day and next-day deliveries are a reality of ecommerce today. We at Shiprocket are committed to enable the ecosystem and provide ultimate delight to the end customers," Saahil Goel, CEO & Cofounder, Shiprocket said. "We are delighted to partner with Shadowfax to combine our strengths and enable Indian D2C brands to provide competitive delivery experience."

Founded in 2015 by IIT - Delhi Alumni Abhishek Bansal, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Praharsh, and Gaurav Jaithliya, Shadowfax is an on-demand tech-enabled instant logistics platform. It is a B2B2C platform with capabilities to serve multiple end-customer categories such as grocery delivery, food delivery, multi-city e-commerce fulfillment, quick commerce, and reverse logistics via a single platform.

