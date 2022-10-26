Startup news and updates: daily roundup (October 26, 2022)

Sequoia Capital India, SEA and others invest $23M in WATI

WATI (WhatsApp Team Inbox) raised $23 million in a Series B round led by Tiger Global Management. DST Global Partners and Shopify are new investors while existing investors including Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia also participated.

Launched in 2020 by Bianca Ho and Ken Yeung, WATI provides customer sales and engagement tools for small and medium businesses on WhatsApp for Business API. The Malaysia and Hong Kong-based company lets firms have personalised conversations with its customer engagement software.

EV financer Three Wheels United enters Kerala

﻿Three Wheels United﻿ (TWU), an electric vehicle (EV) financing company, started operations in Kerala. The Bengaluru-based firm started services in Kochi, Calicut, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Malappuram.

Started in 2017 Cedrick Tandong, Kevin Wervenbos, and Apurv Mehra, TWU provides financing solutions for drivers who wish to switch from conventional vehicles to EVs. In the next six months, TWU plans on financing over 1,000 two and three-wheelers across Kerala. The firm is currently operational in Karnataka and Delhi-NCR, and claims to have more than 50,000 drivers on its platform.

