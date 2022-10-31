﻿Twitter﻿ received 157 complaints about issues such as harassment and hateful conduct in India between August 26 and September 25, an 85% drop compared to the previous month. This is also the least number of grievances recorded in a month in India this year.





The micro blogging site suspended over 54,000 accounts in India between August 26 and September 25, stating that they violated the platform's policies.





Twitter suspended 52,141 accounts for issues related to child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and similar content. Another 1,982 accounts were removed for promotion of terrorism, according to Twitter's India Transparency Report.





The platform said it also received complaints on issues such as sexual abuse, intellectual property related infringement, and sensitive adult content. The company processed another 43 grievance requests appealing account suspension, the report said.





Twitter took down nearly 60,200 accounts last month, with complaints amounting to 1,088.









The social media platform, which was recently acquired by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, releases numbers every month regarding action taken on reported posts.





Musk had recently said that the social media company would form a "content moderation council" and any major content decisions or account reinstatements would happen after such a body has been convened.