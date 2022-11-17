Ayurveda startup NirogStreet raises $12M in Series B round led by Jungle Ventures

Delhi-based ayurveda startup ﻿NirogStreet﻿ has raised $12 million in a Series B funding round led by ﻿Jungle Ventures﻿. Existing investors Spiral Ventures, ICMG Co-Creation Fund and angel investors such as ﻿DoorDash﻿'s Gokul Rajaram and Japanese bank SMBC's APAC co-head Rajeev Kannan also participated in the round.





The family office of investor Anthony Weldon has also invested in the round. The company will use the funds to strengthen its supply chain, service offerings and technology.





Founded in 2016 by Ram Kumar N, NirogStreet uses tech to offer a range of services including doctor prescriptions, peer-to-peer learning for over 50,000 Ayurvedic doctors, digital health record management, and smart clinics.





"NirogStreet is transforming the entire Ayurveda value chain by infusing trust, quality, access and scale to the industry. Ram and his team are building an industry-first Ayurveda ecosystem with their unique community-first, knowledge and commerce approach that transcends from ingredients to consumers," said Anurag Srivastava, Founding Partner at Jungle Ventures in a statement.





The company raised $4 million in December last year in a round led by CE Ventures, the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises and ICMG. ﻿Livspace﻿ CEO Anuj Srivastava and Gokul Rajaram, Board Member of ﻿Coinbase﻿ and Pinterest, had also participated in the round.