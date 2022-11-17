Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

EV startup Chargeup raises $7M from Capital A, Anicut Capital, others

By Trisha Medhi
November 17, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 17 2022 09:12:14 GMT+0000
EV startup Chargeup raises $7M from Capital A, Anicut Capital, others
Chargeup plans to expand its services to 20 new cities and power 50,000+ drivers. The company also aims to strengthen its FiNeTech platform and tech stack to ensure 100% uptime.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Chargeup﻿, a Delhi-based startup building a FiNeTech (finance-network-technology) EV platform, on Thursday raised $7 million in a Pre-Series A1 round. It was led by Capital-A and Anicut Capital, along with other marquee investors including Ekta Kapoor, Sunil Kalra, and Sachin Mehra. ﻿Jiraaf﻿, a platform for high-yield alternative investment opportunities, also participated in the round by extending debt to Chargeup.

The EV startup plans to use the funding to expand its services to 20 new cities and power 50,000+ drivers. The company will also strengthen its FiNeTech platform and tech stack to ensure 100% uptime and a seamless experience for customers. It will also enable drivers to own an EV.

Speaking about its new development, Varun Goenka, CE, and Co-founder of Chargeup, said, “Our country is at the cusp of an EV revolution and Chargeup is working towards powering the government’s mission in this direction. After having made a significant difference to the lives of last-mile mobility drivers, we have now entered into partnerships with large-scale OEMs and ecommerce companies to solve the cost of delivery by switching to EVs.”

Chargeup

Chargeup founders

1839 people loved this story

This Delhi-based startup is making it easier and cheaper for e-rickshaw drivers to earn a livelihood

Sharing his thoughts, Ankit Kedia, Founder of Capital-A, stated, “Electric mobility is the panacea for the sustainable transportation needs, there is an urgent need for consistent investments in the sector and supporting brands like Chargeup in their incredible work.”


“There is a dire need for India's EV industry to create a sustainable ecosystem. In order to do so, various services need strengthening; one such service is battery swapping. This is where we believe it is absolutely crucial to invest in brands like Chargeup that are focused on being the change leaders in the sustainable mobility arena in India,” added Ashvin Chadha, Managing Partner, Anicut Capital.


Chargeup currently operates 200+ swap stations in Delhi-NCR, clocking one lakh swaps per month. It aims to power one million drivers by 2027 with EV adoption.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head

Niranjan Hiranandani, Shradha Sharma invest in Ratan Tata-backed Goodfellows

Platform to enable collaboration across R&D ecosystem launched at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022

Still waters run deeptech: Why India should bet heavily on its deeptech startup ecosystem

Daily Capsule
Hail an EV for your daily commute
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Platform to enable collaboration across R&D ecosystem launched at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022

Still waters run deeptech: Why India should bet heavily on its deeptech startup ecosystem

Niranjan Hiranandani, Shradha Sharma invest in Ratan Tata-backed Goodfellows

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 17, 2022)

Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head

Here’s how the dYdX V4 protocol could prove to be a game-changer for DeFi crypto trading