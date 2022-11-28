Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Dailyhunt parent VerSe lays off 5% of its workforce, announces pay cuts: Report

By Team YS
November 28, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 28 2022 15:58:54 GMT+0000
Dailyhunt parent VerSe lays off 5% of its workforce, announces pay cuts: Report
The company has cut wages up to 11% for employees earning more than Rs 10 lakh per annum, according to a report.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dailyhunt parent ﻿VerSe Innovation﻿ has laid off nearly 5% of its workforce or about 150 employees, and announced salary cuts, according to a media report.


A Moneycontrol report stated that VerSe, which is also the parent firm of short video platform Josh, has cut up to 11% wages for employees earning more than Rs 10 lakh per annum, amid a challenging macro environment.


VerSe’s co-founders Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi addressed a town hall meeting, where the duo announced that the coming year will be tough and these measures will help make the startup more sustainable, the report added.


Confirming the development to Moneycontrol, Bedi noted, “given the current economic climate, like other businesses, we’ve evaluated our strategic priorities. Considering the long-term viability of the business and our people, we have taken steps to implement our regular bi-annual performance management cycle and made performance and business considerations to streamline our costs and our teams. This has impacted 5% of our 3,000-strong workforce.”


He further elaborated that he remains "extremely committed and bullish" across VerSe Innovation's units.


In FY22, VerSe Innovation reported losses of Rs 2,563 crore, up from Rs 808 crore in FY21. However, its operating revenue rose 46% to Rs 965 crore from Rs 666 crore in the same time period, as per an Entrackr report.


The company's short video platform, Josh—competing with Reels, YouTube Shorts, Moj, and Takatak—was launched two years ago after TikTok was banned in India. VerSe itself was earlier backed by TikTok-parent ByteDance.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

Urban Company grants stock options worth Rs 5.2 Cr to 500 service partners

Sensex, Nifty touch new highs on increased buying interest from overseas and domestic traders

Daily Capsule
Dabur India’s D2C venture; Zephyr Peacock to raise new fund
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Sensex, Nifty touch new highs on increased buying interest from overseas and domestic traders

Urban Company grants stock options worth Rs 5.2 Cr to 500 service partners

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

Here’s why Pure Storage is on a mission to wipe out disks from earth

Homesfy, Relove raise early-stage deals

TechSparks 2022: Decoding the data economy for the coming ‘techade’