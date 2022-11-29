Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Fintech unicorn CRED to acquire SaaS startup CreditVidya

By Sujata Sangwan
November 29, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 30 2022 03:56:30 GMT+0000
Fintech unicorn CRED to acquire SaaS startup CreditVidya
The deal is a mix of cash and stock and is subject to requisite approvals.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fintech unicorn ﻿CRED﻿ has agreed to buy ﻿CreditVidya﻿, which operates a lending-as-a-service platform, for an undisclosed sum in a cash-and-stock deal that will help expand its customer base. 

 

Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED, said,

“Expanding access to credit is a key driver for financial progress. CreditVidya's patented tech stack uncovers signals of trust among under-served cohorts. We look forward to supporting them in powering an inclusive credit ecosystem.”
CRED
ALSO READ
CRED's revenue jumps 4.4X in FY22 but expenses batter bottomline: Report

Through its full-stack platform, CreditVidya aims to enable businesses to embed customised credit products through easy-to-integrate APIs. It provides AI-powered credit underwriting APIs to NBFCs and other financial institutions and companies.


Abhishek Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, CreditVidya added,

“We’ve invested in building category-defining products that bring financial services to credit under-served Indians through our partners, transforming how risk is assessed and trust measured to drive financial inclusion. In the next phase of our growth, as we build brand and scale distribution, we are excited to learn from the CRED team.”

While CRED and CreditVidya will continue to operate independently, CreditVidya’s 200+ team members will get all the benefits extended to CRED team members, including its ESOP programme.


In June this year, the fintech unicorn raised a fresh capital of $140 million (Rs 1,089 crore)—primary and secondary—as part of its Series F funding round from new and existing investors.


The round was led by GIC (via Lathe Investment), followed by Tiger Global, Sofina Ventures SA, Falcon Edge, and Dragoneer. This fresh round valued the company at $6.4 billion—60% higher than its previous valuation of $4.01 billion when it raised a Series E financing round of $251 million from existing investors in October 2021.


In 2019, CreditVidya raised funding of $3 million in a round led by Bharat Innovation Fund, with participation from the founding members of Falcon Edge Capital—Ryan Khoury, Navroz D Udwadia, and Rick Gerson. It was an extension of its $5 million Series B round raised in September 2017 and led by Matrix Partners.


(The story was updated with additional information and to correct a typo.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

National Logistics Policy: Game-changer for India’s logistics ecosystem?

Daily Capsule
Driving EV financing in rural and semi-urban areas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Agora’s masterclass put the spotlight on their easy-to-use low-code/no-code solution

Why startups should invest in security as they scale

Trends, careers, jobs – growth prospects for knowledge professionals in the digital era

‘Data will play a crucial role in driving hyper-personalised experience’—20 quotes on digital transformation

National Logistics Policy: Game-changer for India’s logistics ecosystem?

Driving EV financing in rural and semi-urban areas