Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a global leader in defense and aerospace, has launched its maiden innovation acceleration program in India—NeuSPHERE. This groundbreaking initiative aims to foster collaboration with Indian deeptech startups, enabling the co-creation of cutting-edge solutions, accelerating startup growth, and propelling innovations onto the global stage.

NeuSPHERE offers Indian startups a transformative journey of growth and collaboration. Participants selected for the program will benefit from global mentorship, networking opportunities, and cash prizes. Each startup in the cohort will also receive a cash prize of $15,000, Additionally, they will have the opportunity to secure a paid Proof of Concept (PoC) worth up to $300,000, providing the necessary support to validate and scale their breakthrough technologies, making the program an excellent opportunity for deeptech innovators.

NeuSPHERE is designed to target startups specializing in a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, including Big Data, signal and image processing, advanced navigation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Autonomy, Extended Reality (XR) for maintenance and training, green energy, advanced production techniques, quantum technologies, edge computing, and Human-Machine Interaction (HMI) and wearable tech.

The program follows a structured timeline to ensure a seamless experience for participants, Applications are currently open and will close on February 6, 2025. Shortlisted startups will have the opportunity to present their ideas during Pitch Day. Following this, the final selected startups will begin their journey with the program kickoff planned for April 22, 2025, culminating in a Demo Day on August 20, 2025.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has long been recognized for its innovative approach to technology and collaboration. Through NeuSPHERE, the organization reaffirms its commitment to fostering innovation and empowering startups to scale globally. With this program, IAI is set to drive transformative growth, foster collaboration, and create a lasting impact in the deeptech ecosystem.

Indian startups eager to shape the future of deep tech are encouraged to apply and take part in this exclusive program. Join us on this journey to innovation. NeuSPHERE provides a platform for startups to unlock opportunities, accelerate their growth, and make a significant impact on the global stage

To learn more and submit an application, visit www.NeuSPHERE.in.