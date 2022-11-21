Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Chennai unicorn Five Star Business Finance makes lacklustre market debut

By Aparajita Saxena
November 21, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 21 2022 05:59:02 GMT+0000
Chennai unicorn Five Star Business Finance makes lacklustre market debut
The offer-for-sale issue by the fintech company's promoters and existing shareholders was trimmed down from Rs 2,752 crore to Rs 1,960 crore.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Shares of Chennai-based NBFC Five Star Business Finance fell 1% in their trading debut on the NSE, and 5% on the BSE on Monday.


On the NSE, Five Star Business Finance's stock listed at Rs 468.8, while on the BSE it listed at Rs 449.9. The issue was finally priced at Rs 474 apiece, the higher end of the Rs 450 to Rs 474 pricing range.

The business loans company turned unicorn in 2021 after raising $234 million from investors such as KKR, Sequoia Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, and TVS Capital, and a secondary sale by Morgan Stanley.

Five Star Business Finance's IPO issue was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) which is typically when promoters of a company sell their shares to the general public. The issue size was Rs 1,960 crore, which the company reduced from Rs 2,752 crore.


Matrix Partners, SCI Investments, and Norwest, to name a few, primarily participated in the OFS.


The issue subscription saw muted, weak demand too when it opened on November 9, with only 81% of the total issue seeing buyers.


According to the company's draft red herring prospectus, it recorded a profit of Rs 453.5 crore for the financial year ended March 2022, compared with Rs 359 crore in the previous year.


It had Rs 5,100 crores of assets under management (AUM) in the same period, up from Rs 4,400 crore in March 2021.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

B2B marketplace ProcMart raises $10M in Series A round

From product-tech startup to home services unicorn, the long and winding journey of Urban Company

This startup is helping students build mental strength to see competitive success

Zepto founders on being role models, keeping up with competition, and being quick on the entrepreneurial journey

Daily Capsule
Inside Marico’s D2C push
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

B2B marketplace ProcMart raises $10M in Series A round

‘The pandemic came as a wake-up call for many as far as health is concerned’ – 15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

Inside Marico’s D2C push

Marico bets on D2C biz to ‘roar’ loud and clear in the days to come

This startup is helping students build mental strength to see competitive success

No prospect of recession in India, economy to grow 6-7 pc in next fiscal: Rajiv Kumar