Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Flipkart’s festive sales drives Walmart’s growth in Q3

By Payal Ganguly
November 15, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 15 2022 15:51:33 GMT+0000
Flipkart’s festive sales drives Walmart’s growth in Q3
Retail giant Walmart reported that Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale contributed significantly to its topline in Q3, FY 2023.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Arkansas, US-headquartered ﻿Walmart﻿ reported total revenue of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the corresponding quarter in the year-ago period. Walmart’s ecommerce net sales grew to 23% of total net sales during the quarter, primarily due to ﻿Flipkart﻿’s flagship festive sale event, Big Billion Days, held over the last week of September.


Flipkart sold $5.5 billion worth of goods during the eight-day sale period from September 22 to September 30. 


Walmart's net sales grew 8.5% year-on-year to $104.8 billion backed by a strong pick-up in the share of grocery purchases, including from high-income households owing to inflation, as well as seasonal sale events and sale of school essentials.


“We are starting to see the benefits of diversification portfolio work done over the last few years that has helped us focus where it matters in the international portfolio,” said Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International during the earnings call.


She further added, “The Big Billion Days event fell in Q3, creating some difference between Q3 and Q4. It is designed to bring new customers to Flipkart. A billion visits over the eight-day event shows the amount of value it generates. Flipkart continues to meet our expectations.”


Flipkart’s advertising business also added significantly to the growth in Walmart’s global advertising which grew 30% year-on-year, led by Walmart Connect in the US, said a statement issued by the company. 


﻿PhonePe﻿ recorded Total Payment Value of $920 billion on an annualised basis, at nearly 3.6 billion transactions per month,” said John David Rainey, Executive Vice President and CFO at Walmart during the earnings call, commenting on the payments arm of Flipakrt.


Overall Walmart International grew by 7.1% year-on-year to $25.3 billion for the quarter ended October 31, 2022. Walmart raised its full-year outlook for FY 2023 to reflect the Q3 results, expecting 5.5% consolidated net sales growth and a headwind of about $4.1 billion for the year. For Q4, the company expects consolidated net sales growth of nearly 3%. Walmart shares climbed by nearly 6.3% during the market opening. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The 30 most promising Indian startups of 2022

Create a movement to sell your product: Shlok Srivastava, YouTube's Tech Burner

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

Iba Cosmetics raises $10M in Series B from strategic investor Believe

Daily Capsule
PhysicsWallah redefining edtech
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Assn. targets OYO's IPO following CCI rap, hotel chain refutes charges

WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal quit

Contentstack raises $80M in Series C round co-led by Georgian and Insight Partners

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 15, 2022)

Iba Cosmetics raises $10M in Series B from strategic investor Believe

ReadyAssist raises $5M led by Howen International Fund SPC in pre-Series A round