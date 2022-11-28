Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Accel announces second cohort of Atoms

By Payal Ganguly
November 28, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 28 2022 10:35:18 GMT+0000
Accel announces second cohort of Atoms
The second cohort of the program, targeted at pre-Seed and Seed stage startups, has 10 companies, including five from geographies outside India.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Venture capital firm ﻿Accel﻿ has announced the second cohort of companies for its program for pre-seed and seed stage companies called ﻿Accel Atoms﻿. Unlike the first cohort of 14 Indian startups, the new cohort has five companies from the US, Singapore, and Indonesia, apart from five Indian startups. 


“We invest from the $650 million seventh fund, which was meant to invest in companies across India and Southeast Asia. We might have to do separate programmes given the time zone difference but we haven’t made a call yet,” Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel India, told YourStory


From the cohort, business-to-business aggregator platform for construction industry BRIK and seafood supply chain company Fishlog are based out of Indonesia, while full-stack data platform DataBrain is headquartered in the US. No code platform Upflowy is headquartered in Australia, while direct-to-consumer brand performance platform YouShd is based in the US. Other startups in the cohort include AI-powered DevTool DhiWise, micro-ecommerce plug-in for publishers Dpanda, gut health focused platform Gut Wellness Club, experience discovery platform mello and SaaS-based AI-ML platform for manufacturing, Ripik.


Launched in August, 2021, Atoms targets pre-seed and seed stage startups with $250,000 uncapped convertible note structure which converts to equity in the next round of external fund raise. As part of the second cohort, Accel has also invested additional capital in some of the companies. 


“We invest $250,000 cheque as the norm, but we also ask the founders if they need additional capital. We have invested as high as $750,000 as uncapped convertible notes in some of the companies and an additional $500,000 as equity investment,” added Prayank.


The 100-day program, which runs two cohorts in a year, is largely sector agnostic, though the second cohort did not have startups from the Web3 or Crypto space. “We did not leave out the sector consciously, just that adding Web3 or Crypto companies in a cohort does not work as they speak a different language. We have made early stage investments in the sector outside of the Atoms programme,” added Prayank. 


He further added that the size of the second cohort was kept at 10 to ensure better match between mentor and companies. The second cohort also participated in a demo day for existing Accel founders who have backed some of the portfolio companies. 


In the current investment environment, Accel’s Prayank says that early stage companies are more likely to face turbulent times.


“It is going to be hard to raise capital for the next 12-24 months. My word of caution is, if you have more than 24 months of runway I don’t think you should worry about raising capital today. If you don’t have that runway, either you create it by cutting costs. If you can’t do that and have to raise capital, don’t be choosy about the valuation.”


Accel’s portfolio companies in India include the likes of Flipkart, Freshworks, Chargebee, Zetwerk, Mensa Brands, Moglix, Swiggy, and others. Accel’s Atom program is in line with similar early-stage accelerator programs run by Sequoia through Surge launched in 2019 to attract promising companies early on. 

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

Dailyhunt parent VerSe lays off 5% of its workforce, announces pay cuts: Report

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

Urban Company grants stock options worth Rs 5.2 Cr to 500 service partners

Daily Capsule
Dabur India’s D2C venture; Zephyr Peacock to raise new fund
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Dailyhunt parent VerSe lays off 5% of its workforce, announces pay cuts: Report

Sensex, Nifty touch new highs on increased buying interest from overseas and domestic traders

Urban Company grants stock options worth Rs 5.2 Cr to 500 service partners

"No BharatPe without me," says Ashneer Grover as CTO, CPO lending and consumer quit

Here’s why Pure Storage is on a mission to wipe out disks from earth

Homesfy, Relove raise early-stage deals