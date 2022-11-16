Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Diabetes care platform BeatO raises $33M from Lightrock, Flipkart

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 07:16:44 GMT+0000
Diabetes care platform BeatO raises $33M from Lightrock, Flipkart
The company aims to serve over 10 million diabetic patients by 2025 with a focus on Tier II and III markets.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Diabetes care provider ﻿BeatO﻿ has raised $33 million in Series B funding led by Lightrock, with participation from HealthQuad and existing investors such as Orios Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, and Leo Capital.


Ecommerce giant ﻿Flipkart﻿ also invested an undisclosed amount in this round.


The fresh funding will be utilised to scale the digital platform, invest further in product, and strengthen the reach of BeatO's evidence-based care programs, the company said in a statement. The startup previously raised multiple rounds of debt funding from funds including Alteria Capital, W Health Global, and Kotak Investment Advisors.


Founded by Gautam Chopra, Yash Sehgal, and Kunal Kinalekar, BeatO is an app-based platform that provides diabetes care programs to prevent, control, and reverse diabetes. It also includes smartphone-connected glucometers to help with personalised health insights and access to medical experts.


India is set to overtake China to become the diabetes capital of the world, with over 200 million people across age groups at risk.


BeatO said it serves over 15 lakh customers with more than 70% of its customers from tier II cities. The company has grown 3x in the last year and is expected to close partnership deals with players from the insurance and pharmaceutical sectors soon. It also aims to expand its patient base to 10 million by 2025.


“With our digital first solution, BeatO is well positioned to lay the new standards of how care will be delivered in the future to millions of Indians. We are pleased to have a fantastic set of partners joining us on the journey who deeply resonate with our vision and bring solid capabilities to help us achieve our goal," Gautam Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO of BeatO said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon India likely to lay off several employees: Report

SphitiCap leads $9M Series A funding in Corrit Electric

Adopt flexible usage-based consumption solutions for elastic capacity and cost efficiency

AI-based VuNet raises $5 M in Series A round led by Mela Ventures and Athera Venture Partners

Daily Capsule
Funding winter opens opportunities for VCs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

AI-based VuNet raises $5 M in Series A round led by Mela Ventures and Athera Venture Partners

SphitiCap leads $9M Series A funding in Corrit Electric

Amazon India likely to lay off several employees: Report

Tata Group to open 20 beauty tech stores to beat Nykaa, Sephora

Edtech Simplilearn raises $45M in funding led by GSV Ventures

‘Technology is the key to making a level playing field’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation