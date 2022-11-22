Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[Funding roundup] B2B SaaS company Soptle, EV firm Vajram raise early rounds

By Aparajita Saxena
November 22, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 22 2022 12:50:11 GMT+0000
[Funding roundup] B2B SaaS company Soptle, EV firm Vajram raise early rounds
YourStory presents the daily funding roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

B2B SaaS platform Soptle raises $300K from angels

SaaS-led B2B retail commerce platform ﻿Soptle﻿ said it has raised $300,000 in an angel round led by early-stage venture firms Kube VC and Soonicorn.


Industry angels and veterans financed the round too, including Dunzo's Ankur Agarwal, Fitso's Saurabh Aggarwal, Gati's Pirojshaw Sarkari, and All-Cargo Group's executive director, Vaishnav Shetty, among others.


The fresh capital will be used primarily for hiring more people, strengthening the product, and generally for investment in growth areas.


“Soptle is truly revolutionising the manufacturer and retailer ecosystem. Its tech-enabled sales and distributions channel-cum-market linkage helps manufacturers expand their business geographically at no fixed cost, improve their capacity utilisation and improve their net margins by three-four times," said Faiz Mayalakkara, Partner at Kube VC.


Founded in 2022 by 19-year-old high school graduate Pravas Chandragiri, Soptle is a tech-commerce platform that helps FMCG businesses distribute their products to active retailers across India.

eBikeGo's unit Vajram Electric raises $1.5M in seed funding

Electric mobility company Vajram Electric said it has raised $1.5 million in a seed round led by HNIs and other investors.


A unit of ﻿eBikeGo﻿ that also includes brands such as MUVI and Velocipedo, Vajram Electric was established to fulfil the manufacturing requirements of the parent company. The company is in the throes of setting up a manufacturing plant in Chakan, Pune.


Investors in the round include Nikul Gala and family, as well as their marquee HNIs.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

NCLAT stays CCI imposed penalty against OYO

Glitch on Zerodha platform leaves users angry as they book losses

Bira91 raises $70M in Series D funding from Japan's Kirin Holdings

How Jothish Kumar led Luker India to the top with the mantra ‘Why Not?’

Daily Capsule
Are Indian crypto exchanges safer?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Gaurav Mangla of Pickrr on how to swiftly navigate through the high volume of orders

NCLAT stays CCI imposed penalty against OYO

TechSparks 2022: Pitfalls to avoid on the path to scaling

Data, cybersecurity threats, digital transformation: Panelists deep-dive on key facets to build a robust tech infra

Coming up with the right go-to-market strategy

How real-time interactivity will drive the future of applications? Experts weigh in

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter