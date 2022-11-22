[Funding roundup] B2B SaaS company Soptle, EV firm Vajram raise early rounds

B2B SaaS platform Soptle raises $300K from angels

SaaS-led B2B retail commerce platform ﻿Soptle﻿ said it has raised $300,000 in an angel round led by early-stage venture firms Kube VC and Soonicorn.





Industry angels and veterans financed the round too, including Dunzo's Ankur Agarwal, Fitso's Saurabh Aggarwal, Gati's Pirojshaw Sarkari, and All-Cargo Group's executive director, Vaishnav Shetty, among others.





The fresh capital will be used primarily for hiring more people, strengthening the product, and generally for investment in growth areas.





“Soptle is truly revolutionising the manufacturer and retailer ecosystem. Its tech-enabled sales and distributions channel-cum-market linkage helps manufacturers expand their business geographically at no fixed cost, improve their capacity utilisation and improve their net margins by three-four times," said Faiz Mayalakkara, Partner at Kube VC.





Founded in 2022 by 19-year-old high school graduate Pravas Chandragiri, Soptle is a tech-commerce platform that helps FMCG businesses distribute their products to active retailers across India.

eBikeGo's unit Vajram Electric raises $1.5M in seed funding

Electric mobility company Vajram Electric said it has raised $1.5 million in a seed round led by HNIs and other investors.





A unit of ﻿eBikeGo﻿ that also includes brands such as MUVI and Velocipedo, Vajram Electric was established to fulfil the manufacturing requirements of the parent company. The company is in the throes of setting up a manufacturing plant in Chakan, Pune.





Investors in the round include Nikul Gala and family, as well as their marquee HNIs.