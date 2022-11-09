[Funding roundup] Skye Air Mobility, Monsoon CreditTech, others raise early-stage funds

Skye Air Mobility raises $1.7M in a seed round

Drone delivery technology company ﻿Skye Air Mobility﻿ raised a seed round of about $1.7 million led by Chiratae Ventures.





The round also saw participation from Lead Angels, O2 Angels, Agility Ventures, Lets Venture, and several marquee investors, including Rajeev Chitrabhanu, Ankit Nagori, Varun Alagh, Gautam Badalia, Ayush Lohia, and others.





The startup will use the investment to focus on bringing greater efficiency to different verticals by allowing faster deliveries, reduction in carbon emission, reduced cost, and increased accessibility to locations difficult to reach by road, or with no connectivity at all.





"This investment comes at a time when we are intensifying our efforts to expand our services and collaborations in the Indian market. We are convinced that the new funding will facilitate our team to open untouched channels, allowing us to bring drone delivery services to more customers in India and beyond,” says Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air Mobility

Monsoon CreditTech raises undisclosed funds

Fintech startup Monsoon CreditTech has raised undisclosed funds led by HDFC Capital.





This funding round also saw the participation of several existing and new investors, including DMI Alternative Investment Fund - The Sparkle Fund, US-based Top Shelf Equity Partners, and prominent angel investors such as Vellayan Subbiah and Akash Bhanshali of the Enam Group.

Founded in 2016, Monsoon CreditTech caters to large financial services companies, including banks, NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies), HFCs (Housing Finance Companies), and fintech firms.

Ashwini Anand, CFA, Founder and CEO, Monsoon CreditTech, said, “We are excited about our partnership with HDFC Capital that will propel our next phase of growth. We are also thankful to our existing and new investors for reiterating their confidence in our business and validating the huge market opportunity that we are targeting."





1514 people loved this story HRtech platform Keka raises $57M in Series A round





QubeHealth raises Pre-Series-A funding

Mumbai-headquartered ﻿QubeHealth﻿, a ‘fintech for healthtech’ early-stage company, has raised an undisclosed pre-Series-A round led by the US-based New Horizon Ventures, ThinKuvate (Singapore), and existing investor, Keiretsu Forum.





Axiomatic Ventures, Inflection Point Ventures, and angel investors from India and the US also participated in the round.





The startup will use the funds to scale up the business and invest further in building the ‘healthcare commerce’ technical infrastructure and expanding its healthcare marketplace.





Founded in 2019, QubeHealth is focused on solving the healthcare financing problem for healthcare expenditures not covered by health insurance. It offers no-cost EMI healthcare finance to employees of corporates that subscribe to its service.





Chris George, Co-founder and CEO, QubeHealth, said, “This funding round sets us up to deliver on the business metrics we have been chasing and beyond. The inbound interest we have seen from marquee institutional investors since early this year has been overwhelming, and we’re excited to close our Series-A within the next six months.”





1143 people loved this story Healthtech startup CureBay raises Rs 50 Cr in Series A round led by Elevar Equity





Kneady raises undisclosed funding

B2B ecommerce platform Kneady raised an undisclosed amount from 1Digi Ventures, the family office of founder and global CEO of actyv.ai, Raghu Subramanian.





Founded in 2021, Kneady is a business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce platform, which caters to the everyday requirements of hotels and catering businesses.





Prashant Kunal, Co-founder of Kneady, said, “We are glad to have him on board as an investor, and we value his guidance in building this company into a brand to reckon with in the near future.”





Co-founder Seemantha Baruah said, “We are also keen to get more financial partners onboard to offer the SMBs in the food and beverages space customised credit lines with no hidden costs.”