Pet care startup Vetic raises $3.7M in a seed round

Vetic, a tech-enabled chain of clinics focussing on pet healthcare, has raised $3.7 million in a seed round led by Lachy Groom.





The round also saw participation from angel investors such as Utsav Somani (Partner, AngelList India), Nitin Saluja (Founder Chaayos), Ritesh Agarwal (CEO, OYO), Abhinav Sinha (COO OYO), Shiva Singh Sangwan (Founder, 1947 Rise), Maninder Gulati (CSO OYO), Revant Bhate (CEO, Mosaic Wellness), Anuj Tejpal (CBO OYO), Revant Bhate (CEO, Mosaic Wellness), Abhishek Gupta (CFO OYO) and Manu Gupta (Founder, Blue Lion VC), among others.

Started in August 2022 by Gaurav Ajmera (former COO of OYO and former CBO of Pristyn Care), Vetic aims to provide medical care for pets.





The startup will use the fresh capital to bolster its technology, and establish state-of-the-art medical infrastructure, as well as to expand Vetic’s clinic network across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru regions. It currently has four clinics in Gurugram and plans to scale to 15 clinics across Delhi NCR and Bengaluru regions by June 2023.





Gamerji raises $3M in pre-Series A from GVFL and Unicorn India Ventures

E-sports tournament platform Gamerji has raised $3 million in a pre-Series A round from GVFL (formerly Gujarat Venture Finance Limited) and existing investor Unicorn India Ventures





The startup will use the funds to grow its platform in the MENA region, along with supporting its plans for SEA starting with Indonesia and the Philippines.

The company also plans to use these funds towards developing tech solutions and EaaS (E-sports-as-a-service) to enhance the online gaming experience.

Founded in 2019, by gaming expert and serial entrepreneur, Soham Thacker, Ahmedabad-based Gamerji aims to bridge the gap between amateur and professional gamers through tournaments. The company allows gamers to compete, host matches, communicate, and get recognised for their gaming skills.

ClassMonitor raises Rs 10 Cr in pre-Series A round

Edtech startup ClassMonitor has raised Rs 10 crore in a pre-Series A round from lead investor Frontline Strategy Funds, Khimji Family (Muscat), and participation from existing investors Sarvann & Calega Family Office.





The startup intends to use the capital to leverage AI-ML-based technology to enhance learning experiences for young children. This unique hybrid offering will combine its high-quality learning kits with a Metaverse-based on experiential learning for children, allowing them a deeper, more immersive learning experience.





The company also plans on further strengthening its dominance in the early education sector by establishing a large network of franchised after-school learning centres. Additionally, it plans to diversify and build on its distribution by adding more channels including offline stores and schools while building organic traction from international markets with a focus on the UAE markets.

Burma Burma raises over $2M in debut fundraise led by Negen Capital AIF

Burma Burma Restaurant and Tea Room, a Burmese vegan restaurant chain, has raised upwards of $2 million in a seed round, led by Negen Capital. The fundraising round also saw participation from Bbigplas Poly Private Ltd as well as other angels.

The restaurant chain offers Burmese cuisine, combining the authentic taste and cooking of Myanmar while providing a window into the culture. A brainchild of Ankit Gupta and Chirag Chhajer, Burma Burma was started with the intention of making Burmese cuisine accessible to all.





Launched in 2014 in Mumbai, the restaurant chain operates in five metros—Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.





