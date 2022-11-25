Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Healthkart raises $65M funding from Temasek, A91 Partners

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
November 25, 2022, Updated on : Fri Nov 25 2022 05:51:46 GMT+0000
Healthkart raises $65M funding from Temasek, A91 Partners
Nutraceuticals firm Healthkart owns eight supplement brands including TrueBasics, HKVitals, bGreen, Nouriza, and MuscleBlaze.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tata 1mg-owned ﻿Healthkart﻿ has raised close to $65 million in funding from investors ﻿ Temasek Holdings﻿ and ﻿A91 Partners﻿. This is the company's first round of funding this year.


Healthkart's board passed a special resolution to issue 10 equity shares and 3,08,547 convertible preference shares at an issue price of Rs 17,388 per share to raise Rs 536.52 crore (~$65 million), according to regulatory filings.


Temasek, via its subsidiary V-Science Investment, invested close to $47 million, while Mumbai-based VC fund A91 Partners invested $18 million.


Entrackr was the first to report on the development.


The Gurugram-based nutraceuticals brand houses eight popular supplement brands including MuscleBlaze, TrueBasics, bGreenThe Protein Zone, HKVitals, Nouriza, and Gritzo. It has over 100 offline stores across 40 cities in India.


The company was founded in 2011 under the name Bright Lifecare Pvt Ltd (BLPL) by former UBS Investment Bank executive Sameer Maheshwari and former ﻿MapmyIndia﻿ executive Prashant Tandon. In 2015, Healthkart was separated from BLPL to form ﻿1MG﻿ Technologies Pvt Ltd. ﻿Tata Digital﻿ bought a 55% stake in 1mg in June 2021.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Fintech startup indiagold closes Series A funding at $22M

MoveInSync turns EBITDA positive, targets Rs 350 Cr revenue in FY23 amid hybrid work

From Nykaa to Paytm, India’s internet firms remain under pressure on the bourses

29 quotes from Plato, the Father of Western philosophy

Daily Capsule
Back to office? Not everyone on board
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

‘If you are passionate about what you are doing, the money will come,’ says author Dhruv Nath

‘We are all the CEOs of our own self - Me, Inc.’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Back to office? Not everyone on board

More misses than hits: Storytelling app Pratilipi needs structure

Back-to-office mandate evokes mixed response, firms may have to embrace fluid work models

MoveInSync turns EBITDA positive, targets Rs 350 Cr revenue in FY23 amid hybrid work