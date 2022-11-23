Healthtech AI startup RedBrick AI secures $4.6M in seed funding

Healthtech AI platform ﻿RedBrick AI﻿ on Wednesday announced that it has raised $4.6 million in a seed funding round to accelerate the development and adoption of artificial intelligence in clinical settings, through rapid data annotation on medical imagery.





The round was led by Sequoia India and Southeast Asia’s Surge, with participation from Y Combinator and angels.





The RedBrick AI SaaS platform offers web annotation tools for 2D and 3D data to give experts access to specialised tooling from their browsers. Its tools address several challenges unique to medical data annotation such as the complexity of existing annotation tools, quality control, and machine learning integration.

The platform's annotation tools can be accessed through the browser and are designed to be used without prior training. RedBrick AI also offers semi-automated tools to annotate complex 3D medical images.

RedBrick also has quality control processes in place to ensure the quality of annotations, which are crucial to securing AI algorithm certifications from regulators. It involves efficient quality control workflows on the platform that can compile the opinions of several clinicians per annotation case, all while dramatically reducing time spent on project management.

Shivam Sharma, CEO and co-founder of RedBrick AI stated,





“With the rapid growth of artificial intelligence in clinical settings, researchers need excellent tools to build high-quality datasets and models at scale. Our customers are in the vanguard of this growth, pioneering everything from surgical robots to automated detection of cancers. The new funds will be integral to the growth of our engineering team in India and to expand our suite of products. We’re incredibly excited to be powering the next generation of researchers in building AI for clinical settings.”