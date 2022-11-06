How learning applications will continue to engage students

Education realms have progressed past traditional learning systems to incorporate new and hybrid approaches to learning that are making inroads and redefining the modern education system. The highlight feature of these emerging approaches is online learning.





Albeit traditional systems render routine, behaviour refinement, cultural values, and physical fitness to learners, but purely in academics context, they present challenges that prevent students from realising their full potential. Traditional systems have long promoted problems related to adaptability, a generation of passive learners and teachers at the center of education. They have given more emphasis to memorisation, tests, standards, and curriculum than on retention, critical thinking, or deeper levels of thinking.





Online learning, an outcome of emerging approaches, on the other hand, is demonstrating positive results in overcoming these challenges. At the helm of online learning is learning through online applications, which are innovatively engaging students and will continue to do so in the future. These are among the most practical methods for obtaining top-notch instructional content.





With a strong CAGR of 7.1%, the global income from e-Learning apps is anticipated to almost double between 2022 and 2032, reaching $476.5 billion at the end of 2032. The use of mobile apps for learning is appealing to 61% of K–12 students.





The concept of apps has become commonplace these days. There is an app for practically everything, from online learning and watching movies to shopping, etc. as their use has expanded dramatically with the rise in mobile usage and the advancement of related technologies.





Following are a few reasons why application-based learning is becoming preferable and will continue to engage students in the future as well.

Improved synergy

Thought and cognitive processing are stimulated by active learning offered by learning apps. They offer useful abilities by making students work in groups, participate in live and recorded debates, and assess the perspectives of students located all over the world. Also, since every student has a unique learning style, online apps offer something or the other for all types of students to benefit from online learning. Additionally, students can download the whole module on their mobile devices, guaranteeing timely completion of the curriculum and enhancing student performance as a result.

Source: Shutterstock





Interactive classroom

Technological resources enable better explanations, promote behavioural engagement, and are also more advantageous for cognitive, interpersonal, and intrapersonal abilities. It improves interpersonal abilities like teamwork, responsibility, and written and verbal communication while intrapersonal activities like discipline and the ability to change one's strategy or approach as necessary. They allow collaborative learning by giving students more opportunities to derive additional knowledge and interact openly with teachers.





These apps have a highly appealing and captivating user interface that encourages students to use the apps regularly. They have games that encourage students to think critically and have an opportunity to view situations from several viewpoints. In fact, gamified apps make learning languages, technological sciences, and improving abilities interesting and effective. Gamification adds fun, entertainment, and interaction to learning and thus will keep engaging learners.

Support students with disabilities

Generally, when we talk about learning, there is no indignation or horror directed towards the hampered education of students with disabilities. Learning applications based on assistive technology can play a crucial role to improve learning outcomes for students with disabilities.





For K–12 children with disabilities, assistive technology on both simple and complicated platforms can improve the entire educational experience and lay a sound framework for their future. There are apps that aid the communication of ideas, thoughts, feelings, etc. among pupils with communicative difficulties or apps that are created for disabled pupils who have trouble writing.

Flexible reach and accessibility

With less investment in educational infrastructure, online learning allows a considerably larger number of students to receive high-quality instruction, particularly in remote regions. They enable everyone, particularly those in rural areas and those from lower-income backgrounds, to have access to quality education and thrive in a personalised learning environment.





In the contemporary environment, where not every student has equal access to the educational infrastructure, they can be of vital help by ensuring that quality of education is not hampered no matter wherever the student is from.

The app’s coursework can be accessed from anywhere in the world without having to travel to a physical location, thus they save a lot of time and cost and let learners be in their comfort. These apps help to overcome the geographical and demographic challenges related to traditional learning.

Plus, time-bound learning does not exist in their case. The learning applications provide 24/7 accessibility, allow students to learn new topics at their convenience, and assist students in resolving their issues at any time and any place.

Access to qualified instructors and resources

Such apps provide insights from experts across the globe. These tools make it simple for students to find the right study materials within a mobile application, organise their study materials on the internet, and remain linked to the study material. They allow quick access to a variety of high-quality literature and various books, and also spare learners from the need to purchase books or study materials.

Competency building

Owing to the swift pace of technological change, it’s important to continually build new competencies to succeed in academics, which can be made possible by learning apps.

Informed content and easy comprehension

Apps with levels instill motivation to complete each level and increase learning effectiveness by promoting experience-based learning as opposed to forced learning. The apps are designed in a way that makes it easy for students to follow without even realising. Apps provide higher retention and completion rates, present the material clearly, and encourage collaborative learning through internal online communities. This allows students to finish one course fast and move on to the next. Retention rates are increased by 25% to 60% using e-learning.





The coursework on apps is present in multiple languages, making it accessible to a wide range of audiences.

Conclusion

Learning apps have demonstrated their potential during the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore will remain significant in addressing future crises as well. Additionally, their use will serve as an incentive to strengthen the digital infrastructure of any nation.





Although it is true that traditional education cannot be replaced because it encompasses not only mental development, but also physical, behavioral, and emotional aspects, learning applications will continue to pique students’ interests. And, a technologically advanced world will power and innovate their use.