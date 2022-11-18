Kotak Cherry customers can now invest in WealthBaskets

Investment technology platform WealthDesk now offers WealthBaskets—a portfolio of stocks and ETFs created by various investment advisers on Kotak Cherry, a tech-led investment platform under Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, that focuses on alternate assets management and investment advisory businesses.





“At WealthDesk we are constantly working towards democratising wealth creation opportunities for millions of Indians. With the increasing number of retail investors across India, our focus is to expand access to systematic wealth management solutions through esteemed SEBI registered investment advisors under our Unified Wealth Interface (UWI) vision,” said Ujjwal Jain, Founder and CEO, WealthDesk.





WealthDesk would provide all Kotak Cherry customers with access to premium investment solutions. Kotak Cherry customers can now invest in stock baskets and ETFs through WealthBaskets designed by SEBI-registered investment advisors and powered by WealthDesk. Moreover, Kotak Cherry customers can continue using their existing broking account by simply logging in to Kotak Cherry mobile app or website.





“We are delighted to partner with Kotak Cherry who shares our vision of facilitating holistic investing solutions to drive capital market participation. With Kotak Cherry, we aim to bring more people to the capital market and empower them with accessible and superlative products for investments,” added Ujjwal.





Founded in 2016, the Mumbai-based startup’s internet-scale investment technology platform is building the Unified Wealth Interface (UWI) that seamlessly connects research, productisation, product manufacturing, and distribution at scale.





Powered by the WealthDesk platform and built on top of Embedded WealthDesk Gateway (EWG) – which enables retail investors seamlessly invest across mobile apps and websites through their broking accounts – UWI has the potential to revolutionise the wealth management ecosystem. Kotak Cherry, on the other hand, is a DIY investment platform with over 3 million downloads since its launch in June this year. Kotak Cherry, which is a part of Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL) under Kotak Mahindra Group, hosts holistic solutions ranging from stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and fixed deposits to progressive investment opportunities like exchange-traded funds.





By leveraging the domain expertise of Kotak, this offering aims to democratise access to investment solutions through technology. “Our association with WealthDesk highlights our intent of being an open architecture platform to be able to truly democratise access to various investment solutions. This also demonstrates our technological capabilities to deliver a superior customer experience for the digital investor who expects a seamless and convenient journey while navigating through multiple investment options,” said Srikanth Subramanian, CEO, Kotak Cherry.