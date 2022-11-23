Lightrock India invests $15M in psychiatric inpatient platform Sukoon Healthcare

Lightrock India has acquired a significant stake in psychiatric inpatient unit Sukoon Healthcare. It invested $15 million into the company. Once the transaction is complete, Saleem Asaria, partner at Lightrock India, will take on the role of Executive Chairman at the company.





Founders of the company Vidit Bahri and Kanishk Gupta will assume senior leadership roles. "This investment is a first step towards realising our vision to build India’s first and largest therapeutic behavioural health platform," said Saleem.





Sukoon was founded by Vidit and Kanishk two years ago with the aim to deliver evidence-based care to patients. In the last year alone, Sukoon claims to have treated over 11,000 patients suffering from a spectrum of conditions across inpatient and outpatient services.









"We have always believed in putting our patient care and experience at the center of our protocols and have achieved recognition for the leading services we provide in Delhi," said founders Vidit and Kanishk, adding that it will soon look to expand its services to Bengaluru and Mumbai--the first step in a pan-India programme of scale.





According to a statement by Sukoon, this investment is the largest in the Indian mental health space.