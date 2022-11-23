Menu
How brands can launch products faster and at lower costs with low-code/no-code tools

By Amrita Ghosh
November 23, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 23 2022 06:33:45 GMT+0000
How brands can launch products faster and at lower costs with low-code/no-code tools
From setting up an online store to accepting online payments and integrating logistics companies into the platform, Kumar P Saha, Founder, ndhgo elaborates on empowering retailers to grow their business and consumer-base network geographically.
We are building a billion solutions for billions, said Kumar P Saha, Founder, ndhgo, who is excited about anything and everything mass where millions of people are involved.


After successfully setting up Senrysa Technologies, one of the most successful fintech companies focusing on India Stack, financial inclusion, and e-governance, Kumar is now steering ndhgo to help brands and businesses grow their online presence with minimal focus on technology and complete focus on their core business.


The serial entrepreneur was speaking at a fireside chat at the 13th edition of YourStory’s TechSparks. ndhgo is a SaaS, no-code enterprise grade cloud commerce platform to build a professional ecommerce website for all types of businesses with zero coding knowledge.

Creating a brand identity

Despite the presence of platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, which are huge globally, is it really important to build your own ecommerce website?


Well, the answer is a resounding yes.


As a D2C traditional retailer, you have tasted the flavour of online selling on Amazon or on any of the marketplaces. But it is important that you have a brand identity. So if you're into physical, you have a store around a prime location, and that is your identity. But when you are moving online and are available only on the marketplaces, what is your identity? asked Kumar.


ndhgo has positioned itself in two different sectors – one for MSMEs and the other for enterprises or funded startups.


In the last one year, a lot of clients have been with us on this journey. So they started their business, now having their direct sale, to some around close to a lakh a month. So they were very small, but we ensure that we are happy to help them on making their brand strategy and alignment, said Kumar.

Key success metrics

Kumar highlighted three areas to build a successful ecommerce website. Firstly, it has to be lightning fast. So you may be having a very fancy website, and it doesn't load within a second, you are losing 70 percent of your customers. That's the bottom line, he noted.


Next, Kumar points out that brand alignment is another significant factor. Your overall theme and colors should be intact so that customers can relate your brand with your website. Websites speak volumes about a product, even if you are unaware about the company background. And that is the first impression you are creating for your customers, he explained.


And thirdly, Kumar urges brands to focus more on their respective products and descriptions.Keep on testing everything because unless you figure out the mistake, you will not be able to solve the problem. And we will not have a solution if you don't know what my problem is, he said.

Tracking feedback and user behaviour

ndhgo is building an ecosystem where all types of products or services could be plugged in with its platform. We are working with a lot of companies across sectors either through consumer engagement, customer journey, or marketing in app. And for all, we have designed the core engine, so it's only about the ecosystem, because we as a product can build everything together, he said.


The sales pitch of ndhgo is very simple. You don't need a technical person with you, a tech person at all with you and you still can do business and have your own site. An admin lady or a receptionist can also manage your ecommerce, said Kumar.


Citing an example, Kumar highlighted how a man selling fish in a remote village in Assam built a website and is doing good business on the platform. “The process is simple. So you can go to ndhgo, register and start building your ecommerce website,” he said.


A 60-year-old woman in a village should be the operator of the software. That's the user persona that we build,he added.

Offering templatised solutions

ndhgo offers hundreds of templates based on different businesses. Once you select one, you are sorted. And hence begins the journey of your ecommerce website, said Kumar.


One hack, he believes that reigns supreme, is customer satisfaction.Today, anything and everything we do is to make our customers happy. It's no more a market economy, it’s a consumer economy. And consumers are smart. So unless and until we value our customers, they're not going to stick to our band, he said.

