Myntra brings global fashion brand Boohoo Group to India

UK-based fashion house Boohoo Group has marked its foray into the Indian market with online marketplace ﻿Myntra﻿. Boohoo will be launching its brands—boohoo, Dorothy Perkins (DP), and Nasty Gal—on the platform ahead of Myntra's flagship End of Reason Sale.





The three brands will offer more than 1,500 on-trend and fresh styles across categories like dresses, tops, bottoms, and footwear as part of the much-anticipated launch.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Myntra as our strategic partner in India. The Indian market represents a fantastic opportunity for the Boohoo Group and Myntra’s digital-first approach makes this a great strategic partnership,” said John Lyttle, CEO, Boohoo Group.

While Dorothy Perkins will offer versatile, feminine, and elegant fashion for every woman, Nasty Gal offers trendy, distinct, and edgy looks, with inspiration from vintage as well as runway trends.





The three brands will be housed under a dedicated Online Brand Store (OBS) on Myntra to enable shoppers to easily browse and discover their favourites on the catalogue.





The brands will also offer shoppers a 25% discount as part of their launch promotions to heighten visibility among Indian consumers. While the entire collection will go live in phases ahead of the seventeenth edition of EORS, scheduled to be held between December 10-16, wishlisting for all three brands begins on December 2.





Speaking on partnering with the Boohoo Group, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “We are ecstatic to bring the Boohoo Group to India and be their partner of choice as they foray into this geography. At the back of our unmatched reach and cutting-edge tech interventions, Myntra continues to be at the forefront of enabling access to sought-after global brands to consumers and drive the vision of leading brands to effectively reach fashion-forward Indian consumers. Boohoo, DP, and Nasty Gal are poised to be well received by discerning fashion conscious consumers in the region, and we are excited to aid them in this journey.”





Jayanti Ganguly, Business Head, International Brands, Marketplace and Omni, Myntra, added, “While they are a part of the larger group, the individuality of the three brands is what we admire. Boohoo, Dorothy Perkins, and Nasty Gal have distinct personalities and cater to varied cohorts of consumers.”





Boohoo supplies fashion to more than 100 countries, including major markets like the US, the UK, France, and Australia.