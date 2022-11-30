Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Myntra brings global fashion brand Boohoo Group to India

By Pooja Malik
November 30, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 30 2022 11:40:51 GMT+0000
Myntra brings global fashion brand Boohoo Group to India
Ahead of Myntra’s flagship End of Reason sale, Boohoo Group will launch its much-loved brands—boohoo, Dorothy Perkins (DP), and Nasty Gal—on the platform.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

UK-based fashion house Boohoo Group has marked its foray into the Indian market with online marketplace ﻿Myntra﻿. Boohoo will be launching its brands—boohoo, Dorothy Perkins (DP), and Nasty Gal—on the platform ahead of Myntra's flagship End of Reason Sale.


The three brands will offer more than 1,500 on-trend and fresh styles across categories like dresses, tops, bottoms, and footwear as part of the much-anticipated launch.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Myntra as our strategic partner in India. The Indian market represents a fantastic opportunity for the Boohoo Group and Myntra’s digital-first approach makes this a great strategic partnership,” said John Lyttle, CEO, Boohoo Group.

While Dorothy Perkins will offer versatile, feminine, and elegant fashion for every woman, Nasty Gal offers trendy, distinct, and edgy looks, with inspiration from vintage as well as runway trends.


The three brands will be housed under a dedicated Online Brand Store (OBS) on Myntra to enable shoppers to easily browse and discover their favourites on the catalogue.


The brands will also offer shoppers a 25% discount as part of their launch promotions to heighten visibility among Indian consumers. While the entire collection will go live in phases ahead of the seventeenth edition of EORS, scheduled to be held between December 10-16, wishlisting for all three brands begins on December 2.


Speaking on partnering with the Boohoo Group, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, We are ecstatic to bring the Boohoo Group to India and be their partner of choice as they foray into this geography. At the back of our unmatched reach and cutting-edge tech interventions, Myntra continues to be at the forefront of enabling access to sought-after global brands to consumers and drive the vision of leading brands to effectively reach fashion-forward Indian consumers. Boohoo, DP, and Nasty Gal are poised to be well received by discerning fashion conscious consumers in the region, and we are excited to aid them in this journey.”


Jayanti Ganguly, Business Head, International Brands, Marketplace and Omni, Myntra, added, “While they are a part of the larger group, the individuality of the three brands is what we admire. Boohoo, Dorothy Perkins, and Nasty Gal have distinct personalities and cater to varied cohorts of consumers.”


Boohoo supplies fashion to more than 100 countries, including major markets like the US, the UK, France, and Australia.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

Meet the man who rose from poverty to build a multi-billion-dollar Web3 startup

Dunzo raises Rs 50 Cr debt from Blacksoil

Ecommerce startup Flash by ex-Flipkart SVP raises $5.8M in seed funding

Daily Capsule
Driving EV financing in rural and semi-urban areas
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra becomes investor and brand ambassador for Hunar Online Courses

How real-time data can enable businesses to build a prioritisation framework for growth

India’s agrifood startups close record-breaking $4.6B funding in FY22: Report

Zetwerk acquires Unimacts for $39M with eye on US solar, wind-power customers

Dunzo raises Rs 50 Cr debt from Blacksoil

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 30, 2022)