Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Open gets RBI nod for payment aggregator gateway

By Prasannata Patwa
November 14, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 14 2022 08:34:49 GMT+0000
Open gets RBI nod for payment aggregator gateway
The five-year-old neo banking platform has also received RBI's approval on a cross-border payment product.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Neobanking platform Open has received the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval for a payment aggregator gateway. The in-principle licence comes a few months after RBI's strong regulatory crackdown on fintech firms, which were lending through prepaid payment instruments (PPIs).


The Bengaluru-based fintech platform also offers credit cards to businesses, among other banking products. Open also received RBI's approval on a cross-border payment product, earlier this year.


"We are delighted to receive the in-principle approval from RBI for our payment aggregator licence and will help us in enhancing our existing product capabilities and innovate new solutions to automate finances for millions of SMEs and small businesses in the country," said Anish Achuthan, Co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Open Financial Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Open

Open's Team

1222 people loved this story

RBI regulations for semi-closed wallet license

Started in August 2017 by former PayU executives Anish and Mabel Chacko, and Deena Jacob, who was heading finance at Tapzo, Open is a neobanking platform focussed on small businesses and enabling them to manage cash flows, automate accounting and get easy access to the credit line. The platform claims SMEs can easily collect, send, and reconcile payments, manage payroll and expenses, automate accounting, and avail credit to grow their business.


As of May 2022, the platform has more than 2.3 million SMEs as its customers and processes over $30 billion in annualised transactions. It claims to be adding over 100,000 SMEs every month.


Open has raised over $190 million, in total fundraise, from Temasek, Trifecta Capital and 3one4 Capital, among others. The platform currently competes with other venture-backed neobanks including Jitendra Gupta-founded Jupiter, Alpha Wave-backed Fi Money, and Accel-backed Niyo Solutions.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Adopt flexible usage-based consumption solutions for elastic capacity and cost efficiency

Next-day delivery will be dead in 5 years: Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas

IndiaRF invests Rs550 Cr in Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality

A startup is a lot about frugality, doing more with less: Rishi Das of IndiQube

Daily Capsule
Sequoia’s Shailendra Singh says start up now!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Venture Catalysts ++ delivers 54 startups above $50mn in 7 years

IndiaRF invests Rs550 Cr in Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality

Vijay Shekhar Sharma says co is building scalable, profitable financial services business

Lentra closes $60M in Series B led by Bessemer Venture Partners, SIG and Citi Ventures

A startup is a lot about frugality, doing more with less: Rishi Das of IndiQube

Developers have a decision to make: Red Hat's Mithun Dhar on open-source software